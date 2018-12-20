The Best Architecture of 2018

To our readers,

As we approach the end of the year, we would once again like to thank you all for making 2018 our best year yet. With your continued support, we are now reaching more architects around the globe than ever, and inspiring them in the creation of better urban environments for all.

On behalf of the entire ArchDaily team, we are excited to share this collection of 2018's most visited projects, products, and articles. Together with our curated selection of the year's most relevant and noteworthy articles and events, these represent the best content created and shared by ArchDaily over the past 11 months.

Here's to a wonderful, architecture-filled 2019!