The Garden of Framed Scenes / The Open Workshop, © Luis Belo
  • Architects

    The Open Workshop

  • Location

    Fontelo Park, 3500 Viseu, Portugal

  • Design Team

    Neeraj Bhatia, Jared Clifton, Shawn Komlos, Haifa Al-Gwaiz

  • Client

    Poldra Project/ City of Viseu

  • Area

    700.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Luis Belo
© Luis Belo
Text description provided by the architects. The Garden of Framed Scenes expands the notion of pubic art and sculpture to create a space for the inhabitants of the city. It is situated at an infrastructural crossroads within Fontelo Park—transforming a space of flows into a space of gathering. The outer geometry of the triangle emerges from the site’s paths, while the internal square geometry frames a theatre for collective performance. Inspired by local Renaissance painter Grao Vasco’s technique of framing and collapsing the background environment into the collective scene of the foreground, the project uses a series of framed openings to recontextualize the surrounding environment. Within the piece, foreground and background are collapsed yet framed, while the position of audience and performer is also oscillating.

© Luis Belo
Axonometry
Axonometry
© Luis Belo
Frames
Frames
© Luis Belo
