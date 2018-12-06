House for children Gilching / Hirner and Riehl Architekten

+ 17

Client Gemeinde Gilching More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On the edge of the municipality of Gilching, nestled between a grove and athletic fields on Fraunwiesenweg, the solid-wood construction of the new day-care center rose to offer four nursery as well as two Kindergarten classes.

The building breaks down into two parallel sections slightly offset against one another that are connected by a spacious foyer. The entrance located in the center of the complex marks the junction between the nursery, Kindergarten and community areas. An open staircase leads up to the second-floor parent waiting room, which forms part of the multi-purpose hall and opens up widely for events.

Collectively, these rooms represent the building’s core and are designed to facilitate interaction, conversation and exchange. The nursery and the Kindergarten facilities are clustered around a classroom in the center; they can be used as a continuum of space or divided further into zones demarcated by furnishings.

The result is an assemblage of freely scalable spaces for movement, play and cuddling dedicated to diverse activities and accommodating children’s individual needs. A mounted perforated activity wall fashions a bonus two-level intermediate space featuring a play house topped by a play gallery that is reached by stairs. Aside from promoting the development of motor skills, these “houses” encourage multifarious and imaginative game-playing.

The children’s bathrooms are situated back to back in between the group clusters and serve as a sound-insulating buffer zone while bundling needed plumbing installations.