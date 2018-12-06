World
  House for children Gilching / Hirner and Riehl Architekten

  08:00 - 6 December, 2018
House for children Gilching / Hirner and Riehl Architekten
House for children Gilching / Hirner and Riehl Architekten, © Julia Schambeck
© Julia Schambeck

© Julia Schambeck

    © Julia Schambeck
    © Julia Schambeck

    Text description provided by the architects. On the edge of the municipality of Gilching, nestled between a grove and athletic fields on Fraunwiesenweg, the solid-wood construction of the new day-care center rose to offer four nursery as well as two Kindergarten classes.

    © Julia Schambeck
    © Julia Schambeck

    The building breaks down into two parallel sections slightly offset against one another that are connected by a spacious foyer. The entrance located in the center of the complex marks the junction between the nursery, Kindergarten and community areas. An open staircase leads up to the second-floor parent waiting room, which forms part of the multi-purpose hall and opens up widely for events.

    © Julia Schambeck
    © Julia Schambeck

    Collectively, these rooms represent the building’s core and are designed to facilitate interaction, conversation and exchange. The nursery and the Kindergarten facilities are clustered around a classroom in the center; they can be used as a continuum of space or divided further into zones demarcated by furnishings.

    © Julia Schambeck
    © Julia Schambeck
    First Floor Plan
    First Floor Plan
    © Julia Schambeck
    © Julia Schambeck

    The result is an assemblage of freely scalable spaces for movement, play and cuddling dedicated to diverse activities and accommodating children’s individual needs. A mounted perforated activity wall fashions a bonus two-level intermediate space featuring a play house topped by a play gallery that is reached by stairs. Aside from promoting the development of motor skills, these “houses” encourage multifarious and imaginative game-playing.

    © Julia Schambeck
    © Julia Schambeck

    The children’s bathrooms are situated back to back in between the group clusters and serve as a sound-insulating buffer zone while bundling needed plumbing installations.

    © Julia Schambeck
    © Julia Schambeck

    Cite: "House for children Gilching / Hirner and Riehl Architekten" 06 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907081/house-for-children-gilching-hirner-and-riehl-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

