XZ House / Rakta Studio

+ 15

Architects Rakta Studio

Location Bandung, Indonesia

Lead Architects Vidor Saputro & Ronald Adikusumo

Area 600.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs KIE

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. This spacious building is located in a quiet exclusive residential complex in West Bandung area. This house has a large yard, complete with a children playground, which is in line with the initial intention of the homeowner. Designed by Rakta Studio, the Modern Tropical style become the characteristic of this building. Simple and geometric building lines combined with wood elements in some parts of the house, starting from the façade of buildings, floors, stairs, and inner walls, provide a warm and natural atmosphere in this residence.

The interior design of the house is quite unique with modern and contemporary decorations and furniture. The open impression is very strong in the function of its spaces. The use of glass in various parts of the building such as walls and doors gives a broad and friendly impression on this building. The comfortable children's playground faces the terrace where a square fish pond is built. On the edge of the pond is a pair of white chairs to relax in leisure times. The playground is bordered by a wooden staircase which at its side is built a wooden dividing wall also functioned as decorative furniture that accommodates various ornaments and books.

The family room features a black sofa and a recliner facing a television set on a long white wooden buffet. This family room is united with a wooden dining table with four dining chairs on which a unique contemporary style lamp is installed which attract enough attention. This dining room is also united with a simple kitchen with modern white decor. The second floor of this building consists of several rooms with wooden breezes and glass walls with several windows so that you can immediately see a view of the side yard. Overall, XZ House, a residential building located on the hook of the road, gives a grand, modern and warm impression that creates a distinct impression for people who visit or pass by.