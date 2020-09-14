Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Ecole Communale Jacqueline de Romilly / Stéphane Fernandez - SARL atelier fernandez&serres

© Stéphane Aboudaram / WE ARE CONTENT(S)

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Schools
Cannes, France
  • Lead Architects:Stéphane Fernandez
  • Engineers:Assystem EOS
  • City:Cannes
  • Country:France
© Stéphane Aboudaram / WE ARE CONTENT(S)
Text description provided by the architects. The work of the material expresses itself through the unchanging program of our society: "the school". This project speaks to memory and past and future souvenirs. It speaks to the hilly landscape of Cannes and to the Mediterranean Sea.

© Stéphane Aboudaram / WE ARE CONTENT(S)
© Stéphane Aboudaram / WE ARE CONTENT(S)
Here the sun and the stone become measurable physical colors. They reveal a richness and a sensuality witch the children witness. The slope is an essential element of the school's inscription in the landscape and History. By a simple game of cuttings - embankments, the school poses itself gently on the ground. The view is released from the courses on the Great Landscape.

© Stéphane Aboudaram / WE ARE CONTENT(S)
Ground floor plan
© Stéphane Aboudaram / WE ARE CONTENT(S)
Light is omnipresent; powerful, sparkling, and glowing. The question of climate, asked from the traditional prism, accompanies the thickness of the inertia, but also of the ventilation. The thickness of the walls protects and the association of the shutters with the sheds refreshes.

© Stéphane Aboudaram / WE ARE CONTENT(S)
The soft and soothing light emanating from sheds expresses a wealth of emotions and sensations favoring the learning of children. The work of indirect light traversed by the yellow color makes it conducive to a peaceful apprenticeship. Each classroom draws both a protective and open place to the world.

© Stéphane Aboudaram / WE ARE CONTENT(S)
First floor plan
© Stéphane Aboudaram / WE ARE CONTENT(S)
Travertine stone, rough sawn, bears the weight of past history. Concretion, creases, digging, shells and crystals appear as a testimony of Time passing. Through its variations of textures, colors, dimensions, abrasions, the travertine stone emphasizes the timeless relationship to the site and to the Men.

© Stéphane Aboudaram / WE ARE CONTENT(S)
Project location

176 Avenue de Grasse, 06400 Cannes, France

Stéphane Fernandez - SARL atelier fernandez&serres
