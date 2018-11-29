The World Architecture Festival Announces Day Two Winners

The 2018 World Architecture Festival has announced the second-day winners of this year’s edition, featuring works from such diverse firms as SeARCH, Sordo Madaleno, NextOffice, and Grimshaw.
The second day’s judging categories spanned a wide area, from future masterplanning visions to completed religious structures. The festival, held this year in Amsterdam, will culminate Friday 30 November with the World Building of the Year and Future Project of the Year Awards. These awards, selected from the festival’s list of category winners, will be selected by the festival’s “super jury”: Nathalie de Vries, Frederick Cooper Llosa, Lesley Lokko,Li Xiaodong, and Manuelle Gautrand.
The World Architecture Festival features three days of talks, panel discussions, keynotes, and project presentations, this year loosely centred around the concept of ‘Identity.’ Keynote speakers included Nathalie de Vries, Sir Peter Cook, Lesley Lokko, David Adjaye, and India Mahdavi, covering topics as diverse as the architectural styles of North Sea countries and the deeply personal nature of interior architecture.
The full list of WAF 2018’s day two winners below:
INSIDE Awards
Category: Residential and Creative Re-Use
Winner: Very Studio | Che Wang Architecture - Sunny Apartment, Taichung City, Taiwan
Highly Commended: studio mk27 - Francesc Macia 10 - FM 10, Barcelona Spain
Category: Hotels and Display
Winner: The Student Hotel Experience Design Team - TSH Campus Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Highly Commended: JAC Studios, Yumin Art Nouveau Collection, Phoenix, Jeju, South Korea
Category: Civic, Culture & Transport and Bars & Restaurants
Winner: BVN - Australian Embassy, Bangkok, Thailand
Highly Commended: Concrete - Harrison Urby, Entrance Cafe, Harrison, United States of America
Completed Buildings
Category: Hotel and Leisure
Winner: SeARCH - Hotel Jakarta, Javakade, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Category: Housing, Large Scale
Winner: SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS - The Street, Mathura, India
Highly Commended: WilkinsonEyre - Gasholders London, London, United Kingdom
Category: Religion and Shopping
Winner: NIKKEN SEKKEI - Shanghai Greenland Center / Greenland Being Funny - Shanghai, China
Highly Commended: Foundry of Space [FOS] - MEGAbangna FOODWALK - Samutprakan, Thailand
Category: Religion
Winner: Spheron Architects - Belarusian Memorial Chapel, London, United Kingdom
Highly Commended: Fluid Motion Architects, Vali-e-asr Mosque, Tehran, Iran
Category: Health
Winner: (Temporary association) AAPROG - BOECKX- B2Ai - Hospital AZ Zeno, Knokke Belgium
Category: Higher Education and Research
Winner: Alison Brooks Architects - Exeter College Cohen Quadrangle, Oxford, United Kingdom
Category: House - Future Projects and School
Winner: nextoffice - Guyim Vault House
Category: Villa
Winner: KieranTimberlake - High Horse Ranch, Willits, United States of America
Highly Commended: John Wardle Architects - Captain Kelly's Cottage, Bruny Island, Australia
Category: Transport
Winner: Grimshaw - London Bridge station, London, United Kingdom
Category: Mixed Use
Winner: WOHA - Kampung Admiralty, Singapore, Singapore
Future Projects
Category: Education
Winner: Warren and Mahoney Architects with Woods Bagot - Lincoln University and AgResearch Joint Facility, Christchurch, New Zealand
Category: Culture
Winner: Studio 44 Architects - Museum of the siege of Leningrad, St. Petersburg, Russia
Category: Masterplanning
Winner: Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos - Medellin River Parks / Botanical Park Master Plan, Medellin, Colombia
Highly Commended: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - Kirkstall Forge, Leeds, United Kingdom
Category: Commercial Mixed Use
Winner: Aedas - Commercial Bank Headquarters Mixed-Use Project, Taichung, Taiwan
Joint Highly Commended: NEUF architect(e)s - The Mews, Toronto, Canada
Joint Highly Commended: TABANLIOGLU ARCHITECTS - Halic Shipyards, Istanbul, Turkey
Category: Residential
Winner: Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Sweetwater Student Housing, Sweetwater, United States of America
Highly Commended: Team V Architectuur - HAUT, Amsterdam, Netherlands