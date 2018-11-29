The World Architecture Festival Announces Day Two Winners

Save this picture! WOHA Architects - Kampung Admirality . Image © Patrick Bingham Hall

The 2018 World Architecture Festival has announced the second-day winners of this year’s edition, featuring works from such diverse firms as SeARCH, Sordo Madaleno, NextOffice, and Grimshaw.

The second day’s judging categories spanned a wide area, from future masterplanning visions to completed religious structures. The festival, held this year in Amsterdam, will culminate Friday 30 November with the World Building of the Year and Future Project of the Year Awards. These awards, selected from the festival’s list of category winners, will be selected by the festival’s “super jury”: Nathalie de Vries, Frederick Cooper Llosa, Lesley Lokko,Li Xiaodong, and Manuelle Gautrand.

The World Architecture Festival features three days of talks, panel discussions, keynotes, and project presentations, this year loosely centred around the concept of ‘Identity.’ Keynote speakers included Nathalie de Vries, Sir Peter Cook, Lesley Lokko, David Adjaye, and India Mahdavi, covering topics as diverse as the architectural styles of North Sea countries and the deeply personal nature of interior architecture.

The full list of WAF 2018’s day two winners below:

INSIDE Awards

Category: Residential and Creative Re-Use

Save this picture! Very Studio / Che Wang Architects - Sunny Apartment. Image © Te Fang Wang

Winner: Very Studio | Che Wang Architecture - Sunny Apartment, Taichung City, Taiwan

Highly Commended: studio mk27 - Francesc Macia 10 - FM 10, Barcelona Spain

Category: Hotels and Display

Save this picture! The Student Hotel Experience Design Team - TSH Campus Barcelona. Image © Luis Beltran

Winner: The Student Hotel Experience Design Team - TSH Campus Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

Highly Commended: JAC Studios, Yumin Art Nouveau Collection, Phoenix, Jeju, South Korea

Category: Civic, Culture & Transport and Bars & Restaurants

Save this picture! BVN - Australian Embassy Bangkok. Image © John Gollings

Winner: BVN - Australian Embassy, Bangkok, Thailand

Highly Commended: Concrete - Harrison Urby, Entrance Cafe, Harrison, United States of America

Save this picture! Concrete - Harrison Urby Entrance Cafe .Image © Ewout Huibers

Completed Buildings

Category: School

Winner: Tezuka Architects - Muku Nursery School - Fuji City, Japan

Highly Commended: feastudio - the noor e mobin school - Bastam, Iran

Highly Commended: iredale pedersen hook architects - Highgate Primary School New Teaching Spaces - Perth, Australia

Category: Hotel and Leisure

Save this picture! Courtesy of SeARCH. ImageSeARCH - Hotel Jakarta

Winner: SeARCH - Hotel Jakarta, Javakade, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Category: Housing, Large Scale

Save this picture! SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS - The Street, Mathura, India. Image © Dinesh Mehta

Winner: SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS - The Street, Mathura, India

Highly Commended: WilkinsonEyre - Gasholders London, London, United Kingdom

Category: Religion and Shopping

Save this picture! Nikken Sekkei - Shanghai Greenland Center. Image © Yang Min

Winner: NIKKEN SEKKEI - Shanghai Greenland Center / Greenland Being Funny - Shanghai, China

Highly Commended: Foundry of Space [FOS] - MEGAbangna FOODWALK - Samutprakan, Thailand

Category: Religion

Save this picture! Spheron Architects - Belarusian Memorial Chapel. Image © Joakim Boren

Winner: Spheron Architects - Belarusian Memorial Chapel, London, United Kingdom

Highly Commended: Fluid Motion Architects, Vali-e-asr Mosque, Tehran, Iran

Category: Health

Winner: (Temporary association) AAPROG - BOECKX- B2Ai - Hospital AZ Zeno, Knokke Belgium

Category: Higher Education and Research

Winner: Alison Brooks Architects - Exeter College Cohen Quadrangle, Oxford, United Kingdom

Category: House - Future Projects and School

Winner: nextoffice - Guyim Vault House

Category: Villa

Winner: KieranTimberlake - High Horse Ranch, Willits, United States of America

Highly Commended: John Wardle Architects - Captain Kelly's Cottage, Bruny Island, Australia

Category: Transport

Winner: Grimshaw - London Bridge station, London, United Kingdom

Category: Mixed Use

Save this picture! WOHA Architects - Kampung Admirality. Image © Darren Soh

Winner: WOHA - Kampung Admiralty, Singapore, Singapore

Future Projects

Category: Education

Winner: Warren and Mahoney Architects with Woods Bagot - Lincoln University and AgResearch Joint Facility, Christchurch, New Zealand

Category: Culture

Winner: Studio 44 Architects - Museum of the siege of Leningrad, St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: Masterplanning

Save this picture! Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos - Medellin River Parks Botanical Park Master Plan. Image © Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos

Winner: Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos - Medellin River Parks / Botanical Park Master Plan, Medellin, Colombia

Highly Commended: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - Kirkstall Forge, Leeds, United Kingdom

Category: Commercial Mixed Use

Winner: Aedas - Commercial Bank Headquarters Mixed-Use Project, Taichung, Taiwan

Joint Highly Commended: NEUF architect(e)s - The Mews, Toronto, Canada

Joint Highly Commended: TABANLIOGLU ARCHITECTS - Halic Shipyards, Istanbul, Turkey

Category: Residential

Winner: Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Amelia Tulum

Highly Commended: Team V Architectuur - HAUT, Amsterdam, Netherlands