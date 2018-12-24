World
  7. Wyndham Garden Hotel / N2B Arquitetura

Wyndham Garden Hotel / N2B Arquitetura

  • 14:00 - 24 December, 2018
Wyndham Garden Hotel / N2B Arquitetura
Wyndham Garden Hotel / N2B Arquitetura, © Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

  • Architects

    N2B Arquitetura

  • Location

    Av. Wladimir Meirelles Ferreira, 856 - Jardim Botânico, Ribeirão Preto - SP, Brazil

  • Lead Architects

    Caio Yoshiaki Nagano, Rodolfo Biagi Becker

  • Team

    Nathane Collis, Melissa Sanchez Prudêncio, Mariana Bidinelo, Letícia Nunes

  • Area

    234427.2 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fran Parente

  • Interior Design

    Paula Zemel

  • Pressurization, Air Conditioning

    Termopress Refrigeração e Ar Condicionado Ltda.

  • Automation and Control

    Exprest Solução em Tecnologia Predial Ltda.

  • Gas

    Tudo Gás

  • Electric

    V&V Projetos Elétricos, Alfa Engenharia Elétrica

  • Systems

    Exprest

  • Smoke exhaustion

    Engelux

  • Structure

    Ávila Engenharia de Estruturas Ltda.

  • Foundations

    Solid Engenharia de Fundações

  • Hydraulics

    B & L Engenharia

  • Industrial kitchen

    Bechara Aziz Ibrahim

  • Lighting

    Lucenera

  • Client

    Enoch Construtora e Incorporadora Ltda.

  • Technical manager

    Anderson Micheleto – Engenheiro Civil

  • Fire protection

    Corral Arquitetura
© Fran Parente
Text description provided by the architects. Ribeirão Preto is a country city of the state of São Paulo of great importance in the areas of economy, tourism, education, research and, mainly, in the business area. The city hosts major events such as the National Book Fair of Ribeirão Preto, the Agrishow and the João Rock festival, which attract both national and international audiences.

© Fran Parente
This great flow of tourism and enterprises led to the creation of a hotel that was both a haven for rest and a safe place for negotiations. The major challenge of this project was to integrate the hotel complex program into 315 rooms, convention and leisure rooms in an optimized, efficient and elegant way.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The volumetry of the building is focused on the best use of the land. Therefore, the format was scaled to increase the number of floors and, at the same time, create a differentiated environment in the middle part of the building with a large external area.

© Fran Parente
Sections
Sections

On this floor is organized the common leisure area, with SPA, gym, and bar integrated with the pool, besides as having views of the city skyline and the green area located on the side of the building.

© Fran Parente
A front structure was used to create a gable in the architecture. Thus, in addition to the main pillars of the building, this element influences in its aesthetics.

© Fran Parente
From the outside, it is possible to see some interior floors of the hotel through a central span - covered by a large glass skin - that divides the block from the building to the 11th floor. In it, an extensive pendant was placed that composes the lighting of the lobby, the ground floor and the corridors of the rooms, creating a fascinating effect at dusk.

© Fran Parente
In the lateral elevation, vertical lines were worked in a random way, providing movement to the facade. This is surrounded by a glass skin that joins 3-story windows, giving the impression of a single element.

© Fran Parente
