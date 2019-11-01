World
  HEYTEA Jing An Kerry Centre / Nota Architects

HEYTEA Jing An Kerry Centre / Nota Architects

HEYTEA Jing An Kerry Centre / Nota Architects

© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Interior Design  · 
Jingan Qu, China
  • Interiors Designers Authors of this architecture project Nota Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    110.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Gainker, HAY, PARALLEL FIDIVI Trevira CS

  • Lead Architect

    Shiyun Qian

  • Design Team

    Xiang Gao, Sheng Xu, Jun Xue

  • Lighting Consultant

    Wei Wei

  • Landscape design

    Nota Architects

  • Construction

    Chengyi Construction,WANG Liangxing team

  • Client

    Heytea
© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects
© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Shanghai Jing An Kerry Centre, Heytea stands as the first F&B along the leisure street between the mall’s south-north connection, covered with a double height curtain wall and outdoor seating area along the sidewalk.

© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects
© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects

Stimulation of Urban Interface and the Interior
The former shop window facade system is replaced by an open and interactive interface that blurs inner and outer space. Sliding doors, double-sided seating, along with a recessed quick-resting place on the main facade, each part of the facade is made to maximise space utility,  which also enriches streetscape activity and brand influence.

Axonometric
Axonometric
Floor plan
Floor plan

Behavior guidance and Circulation
It is all designed for queue. Following the outdoor installation guides, customers join the queue until they turn into the shop and stop at the HEYTEA characters engraved one-meter line before the bar. The half-height installations are there for quick rest during the long queue line.  After ordering, one can always hang around amongst those soft leaning installations or pick another window seat, choose a comfortable sofa or simply join the outdoor picnic tables while waiting for the drinks get prepared.

© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects
© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects

Circulation of customers and delivery are clearly separated to increase capacity. Leaning installations, self-packing station, magazine rack and wall stories help to distract and disperse the massive crowd, thus reduce the congestion and faster evacuation.

© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects
© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects
© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects
© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects
© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects
© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects

Exploring Zen
The concept of Zen is explored from various perspectives. Zen is about Satori  (the experience of awakening, enlightenment) and Kensho (seeing on’s true nature). A series enlightening scenarios and atmosphere are experimented all over the space as inspirations for Satori and Kensho. Inspired by Japanese photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto’s Seascape, the shop front facade is designed to recall mysteries seascapes that melts into the sky, by rendered lighting through matte resin and perforated metal panels. Grey, as the major proportion color, is collaged with different materials. High saturation colors scattered in the space,  contrast of which symbolizes sudden enlightenment. The combination of diffusing orange surface and stairs extends to the exterior. A pair of stairways, in big and small sizes, compose themselves like islands-in-water in perspective, creating an inspiring spatial enigma. An interesting story Go for Tea of Chan master Congshen is also quoted on the wall as plus of enjoyable reading experiences.

© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects
© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects
© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects
© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects

Project gallery

Project location

Address: N1 Jing An Kerry Centre, No.1238,Middle Yan An Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai, China

About this office
Nota Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Fabric

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interior Design China
Cite: "HEYTEA Jing An Kerry Centre / Nota Architects" 01 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.

© Da Jun, Shiyun Qian, Nota Architects

上海喜茶（静安嘉里中心店） / Nota Architects

