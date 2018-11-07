World
  7. The Little House of the Yellow Door / Mariclé Scalambro arq.

The Little House of the Yellow Door / Mariclé Scalambro arq.

  • 14:00 - 7 November, 2018
The Little House of the Yellow Door / Mariclé Scalambro arq.
The Little House of the Yellow Door / Mariclé Scalambro arq., © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte + 27

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. This house of the early 20th century, (popularly known as "casa chorizo"), is located in the central area of ​​the city.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

As time went by, several transformations blurred the original scheme. Before the intervention the old house was in a total state of deterioration.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The remodeling and restoration project responds to a simple individual housing program for a young person.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The facade and the original internal structure were preserved. However, to expand spaces and create flow of circulation, divisions that had been incorporated in subsequent interventions were eliminated.

Plan
Plan

The existing service room on the upper floor that was accessed from the patio was demolished. The iron in the staircase was reused in the mezzanine library.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Taking advantage of the availability of height of the living room (characteristic of these old buildings), a new mezzanine space was created, functional as a working area or for eventual guests.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The kitchen, social bathroom and dining area function as a separation between the social area and the subsequent intimate area overlooking the patio. This way the communication between the grill, the kitchen and the social area flows, preserving the privacy of the private area.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The colors of the facade (wall and door) were chosen trying to differentiate from the house next door, to avoid uniformity without creating disharmonies.

