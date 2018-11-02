World
  Inside the Extraordinary 190m Atrium (World Tallest) Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

Inside the Extraordinary 190m Atrium (World Tallest) Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

Inside the Extraordinary 190m Atrium (World Tallest) Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects
Inside the Extraordinary 190m Atrium (World Tallest) Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, © Instagram user soho_china
© Instagram user soho_china

New photographs have emerged of the Zaha Hadid Architects-designed Leeza SOHO, a mixed-use office tower in Beijing’s Leeza Financial Business District. Featuring the world’s tallest atrium, the twisting, contorted structure weaves two separate sections of the tower in a visual infusion.

The new images celebrate the 190-meter-tall atrium rising through the full height of the building, designed to “rise as a single volume, divided into two halves.” The 172,800-square-meter scheme sits atop a new transit hub straddling a subway tunnel currently under construction.

© Satoshi Ohashi (Zaha Hadid Architects) © MIR © MIR © MIR + 6

The form of the design is guided by the surrounding city: at the base of the tower, the two sections are split to align with the new subway tunnel. As the tower rises, the atrium twists 45 degrees to align with Lize Road, a major road in southwest Beijing. This spectacular atrium is envisaged as a new indoor public space for the city, acting as a continuation of the plaza that will surround the building.

The practice has collaborated with SOHO China to realize four projects, totaling in all 1.4 million square meters of office and retail space. Zhang Xin, CEO of SOHO China has said: "China attracts the best talent from around the world. It’s important to work with architects who understand what the next generation requires; connecting communities and traditions with innovative new technologies to embrace the future."

The tower is set for completion in late 2018.

Save this picture!
© Satoshi Ohashi (Zaha Hadid Architects)
© Satoshi Ohashi (Zaha Hadid Architects)
Save this picture!
© MIR
© MIR
Save this picture!
© MIR
© MIR

News via: Zaha Hadid Architects

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Inside the Extraordinary 190m Atrium (World Tallest) Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects" 02 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905123/inside-the-extraordinary-190m-atrium-world-tallest-designed-by-zaha-hadid-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884
