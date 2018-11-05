World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. 23 SUL
  6. 2016
  7. Vila Ipojuca House / 23 SUL

Vila Ipojuca House / 23 SUL

  • 08:05 - 5 November, 2018
  • Translated by Pedro Vada
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Vila Ipojuca House / 23 SUL
Save this picture!
Vila Ipojuca House / 23 SUL, © Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

© Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok + 41

  • Architects

    23 SUL

  • Location

    Vila Ipojuca, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    André Sant’Anna da Silva, Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Lucas Girard, Luís Pompeo, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan, Tiago Oakley

  • Team

    Anelise Bertolini, Leonardo Klis. João Miguel Silva, Carmem Aires, Chayene Cardoso, Fernanda Schelp, Lucas Menezes, Raquel Takamoto, Laura Castellari, Sofia Toi

  • Area

    210.0 sqm

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Pedro Kok

  • Construction Management

    23 SUL

  • Construction

    Muchon Engenharia

  • Concrete Structure Design

    Valter Neder Salomão

  • Steel Structure Design

    Feitosa Estruturas

  • Interior and lightning design

    23 SUL

  • Fixed Furniture

    Marcenaria Ideias e Projetos

  • Electrical installation

    Diminson Engenharia

  • Landscape design

    Arboreto – Claudio Mariutti

  • Acoustic Design

    Modal Acústica

  • Studio construction

    Speed Dry

  • Lightning

    Arquitetura da Luz

  • Furniture

    Marcenaria Baraúna e Futon Company
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The radical refurbishment of an old townhouse in Vila Ipojuca, São Paulo, has adapted the residence to the needs of a couple of creative industry professionals and their young daughter. The concept for this design was to improve as much as possible the lighting and ventilation of the house, giving fluidity to the spaces. The old and dark living room has been transformed into a musical studio, whereas the background of the residence was entirely refurbished: the kitchen was integrated into the living room and into an outside area with a small swimming pool.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The pink granite floor contrasts with the concrete blocks and furniture built with plywood panels. The narrow corridor on the side setback of the residence was covered with a glass roof under a metal grid, increasing sunlight significantly and transforming the external area in the upper floor into a balcony, integrated with the guest room and the TV room. The guest room is flexible: by shifting a set of sliding shelves, hung by rails in the ceiling, the space can be closed or integrated with the circulation area.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Additionally, a metallic reinforcement was made to the existing concrete structure of the house, allowing the construction of a third floor, containing barbecue, laundry and an experimental atelier.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
23 SUL
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Vila Ipojuca House / 23 SUL" [Casa na Vila Ipojuca / 23 SUL] 05 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905103/vila-ipojuca-house-23-sul/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream