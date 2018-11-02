World
  7. Golf House / BAM! arquitectura

Golf House / BAM! arquitectura

  • 12:00 - 2 November, 2018
Golf House / BAM! arquitectura
Golf House / BAM! arquitectura, © Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

  • Architects

    BAM! arquitectura

  • Location

    Belén de Escobar, Argentina

  • Authors

    Gonzalo Bardach – Matias Mosquera

  • Structural Calculation

    GEA Ingenieros

  • Area

    2454.1 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. With the premise of a businessman whose main hobby is to play golf, this house was conceived as an exploration of a composition with volumes and its materials; heavy and light, closed and open, therefore creating a design with great simplicity and beauty in harmony with the landscape.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The project is built in Escobar, on a terrain with views to a golf course and a lagoon, which, although it has been shaped by man, it has a strong presence of nature that invites us to create an architecture and an atmosphere, taking into account main concepts such as: nature as a space generating element, the void, the blurring of limits, the landscape, the noble materials, the beauty.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The morphology of the house is configured by closing it towards the front with an imposing concrete base and dematerializes towards the rear, creating a wide view opening of the main areas towards the golf course, generating several framings that emphasize the view of the user.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

A white volume is placed in contraposition on this base and works as a great viewpoint, which enables us to contemplate the horizon from a height and frames the landscape.

Save this picture!
Section B-B
Section B-B
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The creation and distribution of every space has been carefully thought out. Every sequence and image is part of an architectural tour. From the beginning of the tour, the access welcomes you and invites you to enter, but at the same time invites you to pause, and finally ends in spaces that open their views and framings to the golf course.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

One of the main materials of the architecture was natural light which was used in this project as an atmosphere generating element. Starting with a subtle light thanks to skylights placed in the access area, then passing through different atmospheres due strategically placed windows, and finally ending in a more intense light generated by the windows located in the rear.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Golf Ideograms 06
Golf Ideograms 06

The materiality of the house was conceived by the use of materials in their pure state, such as concrete, wood and glass, which not only enables the creation of unique spaces thanks to its warmth but also requires low maintenance.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Golf Ideograms 01
Golf Ideograms 01

Sustainability was worked out through a bio-environmental design by means of an implantation taking into account the orientations, the rotation of the sun and winds, natural lighting in all spaces and cross-ventilation that makes thermic comfort possible in a natural way.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

There is also a green roof with local vegetation, with all the benefits that this provides, which makes the reduction of paved surfaces possible, the production of oxygen and the absorption of CO2, prevents the overheating of roofs, reduces temperature variations throughout the day and works as a great thermal insulation as well.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

As a result, the project evokes a viewpoint to contemplate nature subtlety in the use of light and opening views. Simplicity prevails in every decision of the design.

BAM! arquitectura
Cite: "Golf House / BAM! arquitectura" [Golf House / BAM! arquitectura] 02 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905045/golf-house-bam-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

