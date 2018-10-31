World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. José Manuel Álvarez Cruz
  6. 2012
  7. Earth and Sea House / José Manuel Álvarez Cruz

Earth and Sea House / José Manuel Álvarez Cruz

  • 12:00 - 31 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Earth and Sea House / José Manuel Álvarez Cruz
Save this picture!
Earth and Sea House / José Manuel Álvarez Cruz, © Roberto Ambrosio
© Roberto Ambrosio

© Roberto Ambrosio © Roberto Ambrosio © Roberto Ambrosio © Roberto Ambrosio + 38

Save this picture!
© Roberto Ambrosio
© Roberto Ambrosio

Text description provided by the architects. This Project is a house of small format, studio type, which was conceived as part of a plan with other houses that will be built in the future. It is located in the mountains of Malpaís, Costa Rica, in a property with vegetation typical of the tropical dry forest. The house was located in a way that is not going to interfere with the view of other houses that are projected in the master plan. Using this location, the existing trees were not cut and it was possible to take advantage of the amazing view of the north Pacific coast. The selection of the site was done with extreme care, and the specific point has an excellent view of the sunset and other natural phenomena: from the deck, it is even possible, during certain months, to observe whales.

Save this picture!
© Roberto Ambrosio
© Roberto Ambrosio
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The house is almost a bedroom, which disappears and merges with the exterior when the blinds are open. The tall windows that open up completely to the deck, help out to make the most of this interaction with the outdoor space. This relationship between inside and outside was maximized with the design of a bridge, which extends like an arm, and allows to touch the branches of the trees around the house. In the pool, it is possible to see the ocean from above and the trees at the same level, and it’s probable that a curious monkey finds its way to the house. The design was also influenced by the empathy that the owner has with the ocean. This was perceived from the beginning and the project reflects it. The shape of the roof resembles the wavy ocean. The location, high and privileged, reminds us of a yacht cabin that seems to navigate in the forest canopy. And the exterior bridge is almost like a bowsprit, pointing north.

Save this picture!
© Roberto Ambrosio
© Roberto Ambrosio

To design in the Pacific north coast of Costa Rica is a subject that needs to be carefully considered to avoid loose ends. Things like the temperature, corrosion, having big openings to take advantage of the views and the incidence of the sun need to be analyzed and incorporated into the design. All of this reminds us how the old houses were built in this area, where all those elements were considered. Even though this is a contemporary design, the essence of those old houses was preserved, like the way to protect the interiors from the elements and how to make it fresh in the inside. However, the traditional roof shapes were discarded and long curved and straight lines were projected to protect the glasses that were used to open up the views and avoid the direct solar radiation. Regarding the materials used in this project, it is a mix of new and traditional materials. 

Save this picture!
© Roberto Ambrosio
© Roberto Ambrosio

For example in the pergola, the material combination helps out to filter the bright light and repel the dry season intense heat. For the floors and exterior paths, natural stones were used to decrease the temperature. The closeness of the trees provides shadow to the house and the air currents were exploited to provide a sensation of natural air conditioning. The teak and melina wood that was used is from controlled plantations which are located around 10 kilometers of the construction site. In general, the majority of materials that were used, like cement, blocks and others are from national fabrication. There were a minority of materials that were imported, like the natural stone.

Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Roberto Ambrosio
© Roberto Ambrosio

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
José Manuel Álvarez Cruz
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Costa Rica
Cite: "Earth and Sea House / José Manuel Álvarez Cruz" [Casa de la Tierra y el Mar / José Manuel Álvarez Cruz] 31 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905004/casa-de-la-tierra-y-el-mar-jose-manuel-alvarez-cruz/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream