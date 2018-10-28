World
  ArchDaily
  News
  3. The Faded Pastel Facades of Russia

The Faded Pastel Facades of Russia

The Faded Pastel Facades of Russia
© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

© Maria Gonzalez © Maria Gonzalez © Maria Gonzalez © Maria Gonzalez + 21

During our past trips to Russia - in cities such as Moscow, Kaliningrad, Belgorod and even Grozny, the capital of the Chechen Republic - we documented the subtle pastel exteriors found in several cities around the world’s largest country. From neoclassical, to modernist and brutalist buildings, to public spaces and urban intra-structures such as metros, bridges and squares, pastel colors stand out as an essential, cohesive part of Russian identity. See a small selection of pastel-colored urban images below.

About this author
María Francisca González
Author

See more:

News Articles
