World
Clear Rock Ranch / Lemmo Architecture and Design

Clear Rock Ranch / Lemmo Architecture and Design

  Curated by Fernanda Castro
Mixed Use Architecture
Johnson City, United States
© Casey Dunn
Text description provided by the architects. Clear Rock Lookout is a raw steel hunting blind, writing studio, and observation deck that celebrates the stunning landscape and wildlife views. The 450sf building is nestled below a limestone cliff edge, and has to be "discovered" when approached from the top of the mesa. This gradual reveal of the building strengthens the unfolding landscape panorama made possible from the unique vantage provided by the structure.

© Casey Dunn
Plans
Plans
© Casey Dunn
The site was specifically chosen for its views by the owner after years of slowly traversing and mapping the wooded cliff edge. The modern form contrasts with the Hill Country vernacular used on the rest of the 1,000 acre West Texas ranch. Naturally weathering steel was chosen to age with the surroundings and to pay homage to the owner's youth spent welding oil tanks.

© Casey Dunn
Large sheets of glass, a variety of warm woods, and a highly detailed assembly complete the "jewelbox in the landscape" expression of the lookout.

Clear Rock Ranch received a local AIA Austin award in 2017.

Wall Sections
Wall Sections

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Johnson City, Texas 78636, United States

About this office
Lemmo Architecture and Design
Office

Cite: "Clear Rock Ranch / Lemmo Architecture and Design" 15 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904156/clear-rock-ranch-lemmo-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

悬崖下的阔岩农舍 / Lemmo Architecture and Design

