World Architecture Festival Announces Winners of the 2018 Drawing Prize

The World Architecture Festival, with co-curators Make Architects and the Sir John Soane’s Museum, announced today the winners of their annual Architecture Drawing Prize, established in 2017 to recognize the “continuing importance of hand drawing, whilst also embracing the creative use of digitally produced renderings.”

Top honors this year go to Li Han for his work entitled "The Samsara of Building No.42 on Dirty Street." The drawing depicts a chronological visual narrative of the a residential development in Beijing, stretching from 2008 to 2017. Over the decade the block developed from typical apartments to an mixed commercial and residential development - only to be torn down by the Chinese government and restored to a dedicated residential program.

The drawing, while outstanding for its graphic quality, also challenges the typical capacity of drawing itself through its compression of time and narrative. Jury member Narinder Sagoo, senior partner at Foster + Partners, cited the drawing's ability to tell..."hundreds of stories over nine years in which architecture, cities and people's lives change. It's important for all architects to consider the life of buildings over the course of time... It's a modern day Archigram drawing but also a step into the future, which is why it's an overall winner."

Li's drawing won both the overall prize and was the top choice in the Digital Drawing category, winners were also chosen in the categories of Hand Drawing and Hybrid Drawing (mixed digital and hand drawing.)

The winners and shortlist are currently on display at an exhibition at Sir John Soane's Museum in London. The winning drawings will also be on display in Amsterdam during the World Architecture Festival (28-30 November), where the artists will also be honored in a special reception.

Digital Drawings

Overall + Category Winner

Li Han, The Samsara of Building No.42 on Dirty Street

The Samsara of Building / Li Han. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The Samsara of Building / Li Han. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The Samsara of Building / Li Han. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The Samsara of Building / Li Han. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Highly Commended

Daisy Ames, Other Medians: Perceivable Future

Other Medians: Perceivable Future / Daisy Ames. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Other Medians: Perceivable Future / Daisy Ames. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Juan Alberto Arjona Belmonte, The Tower of Memory: the Tower and the Landscape

The Tower of Memory: the tower and the landscape / Juan Alberto Arjona Belmonte. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The Tower of Memory: the tower and the landscape / Juan Alberto Arjona Belmonte. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Cited Entries

Rishabh Khurana, [H]oax [A]ssemblies: Coherent Ontology

H]oax [A]ssemblies: Coherent Ontology / Rishabh Khurana. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Viktor Gekker, [Re] Coding Athens in a ‘Festival of Time’: Archive of Temporality

[Re] Coding Athens in a 'Festival of Time': Archive of Temporality / Viktor Gekker. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Hand Drawings

Category Winner

Carlijn Kingma, The Babylonian Tower of Modernity

The Babylonian Tower of Modernity / Carlijn Kingma. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Highly Commended

Sarmad Suhail, Embassy Nation

Embassy Nation / Sarmad Suhail. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Cited Entries

Muneeb Ali Khan, Art Recording House, Tarusa, Russia: Elevations of Ambiguity

Muneeb Ali Khan / Elevations of Ambiguity. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Simon Kalajdjiev, Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Simon Kalajdjiev / Chuo Ward, Tokyo . Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Divakara Murthy V, Hiranyagarba

Womb of Gold / Hiranyagarba Divakara Murthy V. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Hybrid Drawings

Category Winner

Lukas Göbl, City of Beautiful Bodies

City Of Beautiful Bodies IV / Lukas Gobl. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Highly Commended

Yue Ma, American Dream or American Nightmare: 2020, 2050, 2070

American Dream or American Nightmare / Yue Ma. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Vincent Perron, 6 Moments: Meaning through Repetition

6 Moments / Vincent Perron. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Cited Entries

Reza Aliabadi, Spatial Cocktails (Day & Night)

Spatial Cocktails / Reza Alibadi. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Roberto Boettger, Reconciling Infrastructural Artefacts: Section

Section /Roberto Boettger. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Luke Erickson, Calendar House