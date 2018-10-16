World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Tonkin Liu Create Innovative Medical Device using their Signature Shell Lace Structure

Tonkin Liu Create Innovative Medical Device using their Signature Shell Lace Structure

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Tonkin Liu Create Innovative Medical Device using their Signature Shell Lace Structure
Save this picture!
Tonkin Liu Create Innovative Medical Device using their Signature Shell Lace Structure, Courtesy of Tonkin Liu
Courtesy of Tonkin Liu

Anna Liu and Mike Tonkin of London-based Tonkin Liu have developed an innovative medical device for use in patients’ windpipes. The prototype stent is based on the firm’s signature Shell Lace Structure, a “single-surface structural technology designed and developed through a decade of research for architectural and engineering applications.”

The 3D-printed prototype is 500 times smaller than those used by the firm for their architectural applications and was developed in collaboration with Arup and the Natural History Museum.

Courtesy of Tonkin Liu Courtesy of Tonkin Liu Courtesy of Tonkin Liu Courtesy of Tonkin Liu + 10

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tonkin Liu
Courtesy of Tonkin Liu

The structure behind the design uses biomimicry to abstract the principles of mollusks and plants and has been used since 2008 to create ultra-lightweight pavilions, bridges, and towers. The medical application of the technology takes the form of a tracheal stent, commonly used to treat collapsed airways in cases of throat cancer, trauma, and old age.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tonkin Liu
Courtesy of Tonkin Liu

This project is small in scale but grand in ambition. It demonstrates how architects can apply themselves beyond architecture – how we can design things other than buildings. We hope now to bring the Shell Lace Stent to manufacture and we can design things other than buildings. Our aim is now to bring the Shell Lace Stent to manufacture stage and see it bring tangible benefits to patients globally.
-Mike Tonkin, Co-founder, Tonkin Liu

Tonkin Liu’s design departs from the traditional, non-tailored, poor-fitting tubular mesh, instead creating a C-shaped instrument more adaptable for unique patients. The C-shaped design unfurls once inserted, creating a flexible, strong fit inspired by the geometric principles of Calla Lily petals. Manufactured from medical grade silicone, the perforated surface also assists breathability and drug delivery.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tonkin Liu
Courtesy of Tonkin Liu

We need to collectively reimagine the role of the architect – the architecture sector has great potential to engage with different realms and professions. As we all live longer and make greater demands on the medical profession, we should all look to use what skills we have (in our case advanced digital design and fabrication) to collaborate and benefit society.
-Mike Tonkin, Co-founder, Tonkin Liu

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tonkin Liu
Courtesy of Tonkin Liu

The design has been praised by leading medical experts, with Professor Martin Birchall of University College London hailing it as “a remarkable and unprecedented stent invention, that is groundbreaking in the context of currently available devices.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tonkin Liu
Courtesy of Tonkin Liu

The prototype stent development was supported by funding from the government-funded Innovate UK program in 2016.

News via: Olson Kundig

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Tonkin Liu Create Innovative Medical Device using their Signature Shell Lace Structure" 16 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903995/tonkin-liu-create-innovative-medical-device-using-their-signature-shell-lace-structure/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream