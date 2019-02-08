World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Medical Facilities
  4. Spain
  5. Jesús M° Susperregui Virto, Jorge Martínez Bermejo, Pablo Elorz Gaztelu
  6. 2017
  7. Navarra University Clinic in Madrid / Jesús M° Susperregui Virto, Jorge Martínez Bermejo, Pablo Elorz Gaztelu

Navarra University Clinic in Madrid / Jesús M° Susperregui Virto, Jorge Martínez Bermejo, Pablo Elorz Gaztelu

  • 06:00 - 8 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Navarra University Clinic in Madrid / Jesús M° Susperregui Virto, Jorge Martínez Bermejo, Pablo Elorz Gaztelu
Save this picture!
Navarra University Clinic in Madrid / Jesús M° Susperregui Virto, Jorge Martínez Bermejo, Pablo Elorz Gaztelu, © Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

© Aitor Ortiz © Aitor Ortiz © Aitor Ortiz © Aitor Ortiz + 16

  • Collaborating architects

    Borja Gómez Martín, Beatriz San Salvador Pico

  • Project Management

    Jorge Martínez Bermejo

  • Structures

    Carlos Castañón Jiménez, Jorge de Prado Romero

  • Air conditioning

    PROMEC

  • Administrative

    Banesa Marrero Castro

  • Construction Management Structures

    Jesús Mª Susperregui Virto, Jorge Martínez Bermejo, Pablo Elorz Gaztelu

  • Construction management

    PROMEC

  • Facilities

    PROMEC

  • Construction Management Architecture

    Juan Miguel Ochotorena

  • Work Execution Management

    Eduardo Gutiérrez, Víctor Arjones

  • Builder

    OHL / ARPADA

  • Cost

    Carmen Camarmo Montes
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

A HOSPITAL MODEL DESIGNED AROUND THE PATIENT
The project for the new University of Navarre Clinic in Madrid follows a high specialization, teaching and research hospital model, in which the patient is at the centre of all care.
A compact building was deigned where distances are minimised, the S/V ratio and the construction economy are improved while making the most of natural light. Vertical communications and developments are promoted as a quick and easy approach to the patient.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

The project intends to create an environment for the patient that is close to the comfort conditions found at home, which would effectively favour the patient’s recovery.
It is organised around 6 different areas: oncology, predictive medicine (check-ups), women and paediatrics, advanced surgery, cardiovascular and traumatology area and sports medicine.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

The Clinic has 58 hospitalization beds, 7 ICU stations and 7 neonatal ICU ones, 3 delivery rooms, 6 operating theatres, 1 hybrid operating theatre, 4 procedure rooms, 2 accelerators for oncological treatments and 65 surgeries for up to 46 different medical specialities.
The hospital complex has 35,000 m2 dedicated to healthcare purposes and another 11,000 m2 for building services and parking facilities.

Save this picture!
Elevations 01
Elevations 01

THE PROJECT
The Project designed by IDOM took on the goals and values put forward by the University of Navarre Clinic. In order to ensure the meeting of all the clinic’s medical and functional needs and requirements, close collaboration and participation was kept between all the medical departments and the different hospital services.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

The result is a building of a vertical and dense calling, where natural light is the protagonist in the main areas and functional organisation is efficient, reducing journey times and distances for both patients and personnel.
Through a grand central atrium and some walkways, direct communication and spatial relation between the different areas is ensured, while characterising the different public areas of the building.

Save this picture!
Basement floor plan
Basement floor plan

The project also covered the flexibility requirement, basic in a hospital infrastructure, always subject to change. For this purpose, the design included large-span structures, a building envelope modulated in different sizes and vertical communication and service cores strategically sized and located.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

Future building extensions have been considered, through the occupation of the built-up area set aside and also with the building extension by extending the structural circulation that organises the building.
The project has a comprehensive and holistic conception of hospitality, including all the complex factors that affect patients. It is devoted to making the patients’ stay and that of the clinic’s personnel a pleasant, kind and manageable one.
The University of Navarre Clinic was inaugurated in November 2017

Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Jesús M° Susperregui Virto, Jorge Martínez Bermejo, Pablo Elorz Gaztelu
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare medical facilities Educational Architecture Higher Education University Spain
Cite: "Navarra University Clinic in Madrid / Jesús M° Susperregui Virto, Jorge Martínez Bermejo, Pablo Elorz Gaztelu" [Clínica Universidad de Navarra en Madrid / Jesús M° Susperregui Virto, Jorge Martínez Bermejo, Pablo Elorz Gaztelu] 08 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903703/navarra-university-clinic-in-madrid-jesus-m-degrees-susperregui-virto-jorge-martinez-bermejo-pablo-elorz-gaztelu/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream