  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. UMWELT
  6. 2017
  7. BL 1 House / UMWELT

BL 1 House / UMWELT

  • 11:00 - 28 September, 2018
BL 1 House / UMWELT
© Felipe Ugalde
© Felipe Ugalde

© Felipe Ugalde © Felipe Ugalde © Felipe Ugalde © Felipe Ugalde + 13

  • Architects

    UMWELT

  • Location

    Cáhuil, Chile

  • Architects in Charge

    Ignacio García Partarrieu, Arturo Scheidegge

  • Area

    130.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Felipe Ugalde
BL 1 House / UMWELT, © Felipe Ugalde
© Felipe Ugalde

Text description provided by the architects. BL1 is a house for a young family that decided to move from the capital to the beach of Cáhuil. It is not a second home for resting or escaping during the weekends but the possibility of transforming their metropolitan lifestyle to a more informal and rural one, with a direct and constant contact with the natural environment. 

© Felipe Ugalde
© Felipe Ugalde

Due to this, in addition to the traditional program of family rooms, common spaces and services, the house includes extra spaces for guests, a workshop/yoga room, a garage/logia/dressing room that can be used as a multipurpose room and an independent cabin for rent (BL 2 House)

© Felipe Ugalde
© Felipe Ugalde
1 Level Floor Plan
1 Level Floor Plan
© Felipe Ugalde
© Felipe Ugalde

The 5000 square meters site with no trees or other pre-existing elements has a direct but distant view towards the ocean coinciding with the west orientation. A predominant and steady wind comes from the south, and from the north only when it rains.

Site Plan
Site Plan

The project is organized as an "L" in plan. The east-west wing is built from a pre-existing container that blocks the south wind. The two-level north-south wing is completely built in wood. The point of connection between both sides defines the access, common spaces and through a deck the connection to the garage. Both ends of this "L" are connected by a diagonal terrace and a system of pillars and beams projected from the house protecting it from the sun while allowing the domestic program to expand to the outside. 

© Felipe Ugalde
© Felipe Ugalde

To optimize time and economy the house is built with the least amount of details and only based on the construction systems usually used by local builders.

Section
Section

