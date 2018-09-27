Todoroki House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

+ 21

Architects Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

Location Tokyo, Japan

Lead Architects Naoki Hayasaka, Haruki Nakayama

Project team Mariko Abe, Matteo Lunanova, Ryosuke Baba, Nana Sugiura, Yosuke Tsukamoto, Kenji Hada

Area 188.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Yuna Yagi

Manufacturers Loading...

Structure Yasuhiro Kaneda Structure

Construction Eiko Construction More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Todoroki Ravine is a windy location. Running through a dense urban forest, the air provided near the ground is humid while dry winds constantly blow up towards the sky. The design of the house has been defined by focusing on these two contrasting environmental conditions and through the studies of primitive architectures pieces from both humid and arid areas around the world.

ATTA attempted to combine the various building types that have been shaped into these wet and dry environments into a single house.

The first floor provides a large space covered on the outside by the jungle, walls per se are made out of the excavated local soil. The atmosphere is serene. The entrance located on the mezzanine is like a balcony over the first floor and leading to the second floor. The second floor is the master bedroom fitting on a eight-volume space looking towards eight different directions with low ceiling and large windows surrounded by the forest. The third floor is comprised of a six volume space, towards six directions. The connection with the landscape lives through the window.

Built on a subdivided lot in a dense neighbourhood of the city center, Todoroki House is an urban house that makes living in the heart of the city a richer and more diverse experience: from the Jungle of the ground to the aerial atmosphere of the roof top.