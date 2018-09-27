World
  7. Todoroki House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

Todoroki House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

  • 22:00 - 27 September, 2018
Todoroki House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects
Todoroki House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects, © Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi

© Yuna Yagi

  • Architects

    Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

  • Location

    Tokyo, Japan

  • Lead Architects

    Naoki Hayasaka, Haruki Nakayama

  • Project team

    Mariko Abe, Matteo Lunanova, Ryosuke Baba, Nana Sugiura, Yosuke Tsukamoto, Kenji Hada

  • Area

    188.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi

Text description provided by the architects. The Todoroki Ravine is a windy location. Running through a dense urban forest, the air provided near the ground is humid while dry winds constantly blow up towards the sky. The design of the house has been defined by focusing on these two contrasting environmental conditions and through the studies of primitive architectures pieces from both humid and arid areas around the world.

© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi
Ground + First floor plan
Ground + First floor plan
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi

ATTA attempted to combine the various building types that have been shaped into these wet and dry environments into a single house.

© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi
Second + Third floor plan
Second + Third floor plan
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi

The first floor provides a large space covered on the outside by the jungle, walls per se are made out of the excavated local soil. The atmosphere is serene. The entrance located on the mezzanine is like a balcony over the first floor and leading to the second floor. The second floor is the master bedroom fitting on a eight-volume space looking towards eight different directions with low ceiling and large windows surrounded by the forest. The third floor is comprised of a six volume space, towards six directions. The connection with the landscape lives through the window.

Section
Section

Built on a subdivided lot in a dense neighbourhood of the city center, Todoroki House is an urban house that makes living in the heart of the city a richer and more diverse experience: from the Jungle of the ground to the aerial atmosphere of the roof top.

© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi

About this office
Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects
Office

Cite: "Todoroki House / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects" 27 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

