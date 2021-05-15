We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Todoroki House in Valley / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

Todoroki House in Valley / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

Save this project
Todoroki House in Valley / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

© Yuna Yagi© Yuna Yagi© Yuna Yagi© Yuna Yagi+ 21

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses, House Interiors
Tokyo, Japan
  • Project Team:Mariko Abe, Matteo Lunanova, Ryosuke Baba, Nana Sugiura, Yosuke Tsukamoto, Kenji Hada
  • City:Tokyo
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi

Text description provided by the architects. The Todoroki Ravine is a windy location. Running through a dense urban forest, the air provided near the ground is humid while dry winds constantly blow up towards the sky. The design of the house has been defined by focusing on these two contrasting environmental conditions and through the studies of primitive architectures pieces from both humid and arid areas around the world.

Save this picture!
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi
Save this picture!
Ground + First floor plan
Ground + First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi

ATTA attempted to combine the various building types that have been shaped into these wet and dry environments into a single house.

Save this picture!
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi
Save this picture!
Second + Third floor plan
Second + Third floor plan
Save this picture!
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi

The first floor provides a large space covered on the outside by the jungle, walls per se are made out of the excavated local soil. The atmosphere is serene. The entrance located on the mezzanine is like a balcony over the first floor and leading to the second floor. The second floor is the master bedroom fitting on a eight-volume space looking towards eight different directions with low ceiling and large windows surrounded by the forest. The third floor is comprised of a six volume space, towards six directions. The connection with the landscape lives through the window.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Built on a subdivided lot in a dense neighbourhood of the city center, Todoroki House in Valley is an urban house that makes living in the heart of the city a richer and more diverse experience: from the Jungle of the ground to the aerial atmosphere of the roof top.

Save this picture!
© Yuna Yagi
© Yuna Yagi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Todoroki House in Valley / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects" 15 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902744/todoroki-house-atelier-tsuyoshi-tane-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yuna Yagi

等等力溪谷住宅 / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream