  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visual Arts Center
  4. United States
  5. TACK architects
  6. 2016
  7. Jackson Dinsdale Art Center / TACK architects

Jackson Dinsdale Art Center / TACK architects

  • 15:00 - 27 September, 2018
Jackson Dinsdale Art Center / TACK architects
Jackson Dinsdale Art Center / TACK architects, © Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

  • Architects

    TACK architects

  • Location

    Hastings, Nebraska, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Jeff Dolezal, Rebecca Harding, Chris Houston

  • Other participants

    TD2, Morrissey Engineering, Olsson Associates

  • Area

    26000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

Text description provided by the architects. Rising from the South-Central Nebraska prairie is a small college town where the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center is located. The new art center has become an iconic piece for Hastings College and its Art Department, the surrounding community, as well as the state of Nebraska.

© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

The building includes comprehensive studios for 2D and 3D work, as well as gallery space for exhibitions. The 2D work consists of a painting, printmaking, and drawing, while the 3D work consists of metals fabrication, glass blowing, and ceramics.

© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

The design concept elaborates on the principles of the 3D studios; Ceramic[brick], Glass[box], Metal[skrim]. The brick façade sculpts the southern and northern portions of the building envelope. A translucent glass box houses the work of the students and famous artists as an art gallery. The metal skrim consists of triangulated members with perforated panels welded on as a screen to filter the sun in accordance with the seasons.

© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler
Plan
Plan
© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

The organization of the building programs are grouped into 2D and 3D studios. 2D studios to the south and 3D studios to the north with the gallery as a connection point between the separate branches. The result of this connection strategy creates a project that celebrates its individual elements, while centrally unifying them in a cohesive design.

© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler
Detail 01
Detail 01
© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Jackson Dinsdale Art Center / TACK architects" 27 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902601/jackson-dinsdale-art-center-tack-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

