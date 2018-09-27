Jackson Dinsdale Art Center / TACK architects

+ 40

Architects TACK architects

Location Hastings, Nebraska, United States

Lead Architects Jeff Dolezal, Rebecca Harding, Chris Houston

Other participants TD2, Morrissey Engineering, Olsson Associates

Area 26000.0 ft2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Tom Kessler

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Rising from the South-Central Nebraska prairie is a small college town where the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center is located. The new art center has become an iconic piece for Hastings College and its Art Department, the surrounding community, as well as the state of Nebraska.

The building includes comprehensive studios for 2D and 3D work, as well as gallery space for exhibitions. The 2D work consists of a painting, printmaking, and drawing, while the 3D work consists of metals fabrication, glass blowing, and ceramics.

The design concept elaborates on the principles of the 3D studios; Ceramic[brick], Glass[box], Metal[skrim]. The brick façade sculpts the southern and northern portions of the building envelope. A translucent glass box houses the work of the students and famous artists as an art gallery. The metal skrim consists of triangulated members with perforated panels welded on as a screen to filter the sun in accordance with the seasons.

The organization of the building programs are grouped into 2D and 3D studios. 2D studios to the south and 3D studios to the north with the gallery as a connection point between the separate branches. The result of this connection strategy creates a project that celebrates its individual elements, while centrally unifying them in a cohesive design.