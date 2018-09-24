World
  7. Living Garden / MAD Architects

Living Garden / MAD Architects

  • 13:00 - 24 September, 2018
Living Garden / MAD Architects
Living Garden / MAD Architects, © Zhao Chunhui
© Zhao Chunhui

© Tian Fangfang © Zhao Chunhui © Tian Fangfang © Zhao Chunhui + 12

  • Architects

    MAD Architects

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Principal Partners

    Ma Yansong, Yosuke Hayano, Dang Qun

  • Design Team

    Xiao Ying, Yang XueBin, Kazushi Miyamoto, Yu Qiang, Chen Luman

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Zhao Chunhui, Tian Fangfang

  • Collaborator

    Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Limited

  • Executive Architects

    CCDI (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

  • Façade Consultant

    RFR Asia

  • Structure

    Hongya Bamboo Era Co., Ltd.

  • Bamboo-steel connectors and Solar Bracket

    Beijing Haihuihang Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Landscaping

    Original Ecology Landscape Co., Ltd.

  • Flooring

    Beijing Tianzhuo Trading Co., Ltd.

  • Glass Curtain Wall

    Beijing Xinyecheng Curtain Wall Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Decorative Beam

    Beijing Songzhuang Hongda Sculpture Art Co., Ltd.
© Zhao Chunhui
© Zhao Chunhui

Text description provided by the architects. MAD Architects, led by Ma Yansong, presents its model for the “home of the future” on the occasion of the 2018 China House Vision Exhibition. “Living Garden”, conceived in partnership with Hanergy, breaks down the boundaries between interior and exterior, giving inhabitants the feeling that they are living in nature. 

© Tian Fangfang
© Tian Fangfang
© Tian Fangfang
© Tian Fangfang

Defying notions of the traditional home, where walls and roofs form boundaries, MAD’s design envisions an “en-plein-air” atmosphere. A curved, floating roof slopes downwards. Its grid-like structure is layered with translucent, waterproof glass that while protecting the ‘interior’ from the rain, also provides natural ventilation, and allows sunlight to flood inside. Hanergy solar panels are strategically placed above. The angle of each is such that it harnesses maximum amounts of sunlight to provide power throughout the home. Collectively, they generate enough electric energy to power the daily consumption of a family of three. Maintaining an openness towards the sky and its surroundings, “Living Garden” sees life, (solar) energy, and nature coincide, seamlessly blending together to create an architectural ‘living’ landscape – one that emphasizes humanity’s emotional connection with nature.

© Tian Fangfang
© Tian Fangfang

The 2018 China House Vision Exhibition teams 10 international architecture firms with 10 innovative companies to create their ideal ‘home of the future’ in the form of a 1:1 scale pavilion. Initiated by Japanese graphic designer and curator Kenya Hara, House Vision is a cultural research project that seeks to use the “home” as a medium to consider the possibilities of future living. Having already had editions in Tokyo, the 2018 exhibition is the first one abroad, and showcases10 diverse living environments that address future living in China, through the cross-collaboration of different disciplines: architecture, design, technology, manufacturing etc.

© Zhao Chunhui
© Zhao Chunhui

Cite: "Living Garden / MAD Architects" 24 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902553/living-garden-mad-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

