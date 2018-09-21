World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Liz Diller Designs Two New Pieces for Prada's 2019 Collection

Liz Diller Designs Two New Pieces for Prada's 2019 Collection

Save this picture!
Liz Diller Designs Two New Pieces for Prada's 2019 Collection, © Diller Scofidio + Renfro
© Diller Scofidio + Renfro

DS+R partner Elizabeth Diller has designed two new pieces for Prada's 2019 spring/summer womenswear collection. Created from Prada nylon as part of the Prada Invites project, the two pieces include a garment bag with utilitarian zippers and buckles and a raincoat that transforms from the same yoke style bag. The yoke style bag was also imagined as a lighter item for women to carry sketchpads, sandwiches and lipstick. The Prada invitation was made to expand the company's fascination with multifaceted representations of contemporary femininity.

Yoke Bag. Image © Diller Scofidio + Renfro © Kazuyo Sejima © Kazuyo Sejima © Cini Boeri + 10

Revealed as part of the 2019 spring/summer collection at the Deposito, the two Diller pieces are part of the "Prada Invites" project with three leading female architects – Elizabeth Diller, Kazuyo Sejima, and Cini Boeri. Each were asked to design items for women crafted from nylon fabric. Sejima also created two items, both a curved and long multipocket travel bag. She made one to use as a neck pillow an another to hang on the wall. Boeri created a messenger bag with interchangeable modules.

Save this picture!
© Kazuyo Sejima
© Kazuyo Sejima
Save this picture!
© Kazuyo Sejima
© Kazuyo Sejima

The "Prada Invites" project was created to encompass an examination of the intersectionality of design, exploring unexpected conversations between different disciplines.This marks the second iteration of the “Prada Invites” project, which was first unveiled last January with renowned designers and architects Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec, Konstantin Grcic, Herzog & de Meuron and Rem Koolhaas.

View the complete gallery

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

