  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. Ennead Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Kansas State University - College of Architecture, Planning and Design / Ennead Architects + BNIM

Kansas State University - College of Architecture, Planning and Design / Ennead Architects + BNIM

  • 12:00 - 23 October, 2018
Kansas State University - College of Architecture, Planning and Design / Ennead Architects + BNIM
Kansas State University - College of Architecture, Planning and Design / Ennead Architects + BNIM, © Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

  • Structural

    Walter P. Moore and Associates Inc.

  • MEP

    Henderson Engineers Inc.

  • Civil

    BG Consultants Inc.

  • Landscape

    Confluence

  • Fabrication Lab Planner

    el dorado inc.

  • AV/IT/Acoustics

    Sextant Group

  • Building Code

    Fire Protection & Code Consultants
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Timothy Hursley
Text description provided by the architects. Responding to the College’s focus on the designer as an instrument for positive change in the world, the building design creates a sense of place for APDesign and supports a new curriculum that trains future leaders to reconnect the act of design to making through inter-disciplinary collaboration and a focus on direct fabrication.

© Timothy Hursley
The design maximizes opportunities for communication and cross-fertilization of ideas between APDesign Departments – Architecture, Landscape Architecture/Regional and Community Planning, Interior Architecture and Product Design – and related disciplines.

© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley
Ground Level Plan
Ground Level Plan
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley
First Level Plan
First Level Plan
© Timothy Hursley
The building is a didactic tool to showcase the fabrication-based research of the school’s design community. Studios, crit spaces, exhibition areas, collaboration pods, and faculty offices are arranged around an axial three-story atrium, the “collaboration corridor,” to foster a rapid exchange of intellectual and technical knowledge.

© Timothy Hursley
The project also introduces new research laboratories and vertically-integrated studios that comprise a 24-hour “Design Information Commons,” a new feature to a reconfigured Weigel Library.

© Timothy Hursley
About this office
Ennead Architects
Office
BNIM
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University United States
Cite: "Kansas State University - College of Architecture, Planning and Design / Ennead Architects + BNIM" 23 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902451/kansas-state-university-college-of-architecture-planning-and-design-ennead-architects-plus-bnm/> ISSN 0719-8884

