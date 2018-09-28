World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. United States
  5. Polshek Partnership (Ennead Architects)
  6. 2000
  7. Rose Center for Earth and Space / Polshek Partnership (Ennead Architects)

  • 13:00 - 28 September, 2018
Rose Center for Earth and Space / Polshek Partnership (Ennead Architects), © Jeff-Goldberg
© Jeff-Goldberg

© Richard-Barnes © Jeff-Goldberg © Jeff-Goldberg © Jeff-Goldberg + 8

  • Project Manager

    Tyler H. Donaldson AIA

  • Senior Designer

    David Wallance AIA

  • Project Architect

    Kala Somvanshi AIA

  • Core Design Team

    Judi Bauer, John Jordan, John Lowery, Craig McIlhenny, V. Guy Maxwell, Charmian Place, William Van Horn, Matt Viederman, Jo Walker

  • Design Team

    Charlene Andreas, Ruth Berktold, Anya Bokov, Charles Brainerd, Lori Brown, Elina Cardet, Minsuk Cho, Greg Clawson, Maria Cruz, Carlos Espinosa, John Fernandez, Marius Gailin, Lelia Gilchrist, Hau Hsu, Jason Johnson, Francelle Lim, Kate Mann, J. Massey, Craig Mutter, Joseph Puma, Dori Raskin, Michael Regan, Marco Salcedo, Kathleen Smith, Dorota Szwem, Mark Thaler, William Truitt, Don Weinreich, Lawrence Zeroth

  • Structural Engineering

    Weidlinger Associates, Inc.

  • MEP, Fire Protection

    Altieri Sebor Wieber

  • Curtainwall

    Heitmann & Associates, Inc.

  • Tension Structure

    TriPyramid Structures, Inc.

  • Landscape (Terrace Design)

    Anderson & Ray, Kathryn Gustafson

  • Landscape (Park and Plaza)

    Judith Heintz

  • Water Features

    Gerald Palevsky

  • Graphics

    Pentagram Design

  • Lighting

    Fisher Marantz Renfro Stone

  • Acoustics

    Shen Milsom & Wilke

  • Theater

    Auerbach + Associates

  • Theater Lighting

    Auerbach + Glasow

  • Color

    Donald Kaufman Color

  • Civil Engineering

    Joseph R. Loring and Associates

  • Specifications

    Construction Specifications Inc.

  • Code

    Jerome S. Gillman Consulting Architect, P.C.

  • Life Safety

    Rolf Jensen & Associates, Performance Technology Consulting, Ltd.

  • Security

    Sako & Associates, Inc.

  • Traffic

    Philip Habib & Associates

  • Computer Graphics

    dbox, inc.

  • Parking

    Edison Parking Management

  • Vertical Transportation

    Van Deusen & Associates

  • Hazardous Materials

    Galson Consulting

  • Building Preservation

    Archa Technology

  • Historic Research

    Higgins & Quasebarth

  • Glass Maintenance Systems

    Entek Engineering, LLP
    More Specs Less Specs
© Richard-Barnes
© Richard-Barnes

Text description provided by the architects. The iconic sphere within a glass cube of the Rose Center for Earth and Space redefines this landmark cultural institution for the twenty-first century. The technical virtuosity and extreme clarity of the curtainwall, the soaring interior space and the articulated spatial experience inspire an appreciation of the wonders of our universe and the power of scientific inquiry.

Plan
Plan

“The new Rose Center brings us face to face with something commensurate to our capacity for wonder... this is a mature modern building, a structure unafraid of revealing the deep roots from which modern architecture arose.”
- Herbert Muschamp, Architecture Critic

© Jeff-Goldberg
© Jeff-Goldberg

The building is designed as a visible expression of the science it contains. Transparency of the curtain wall demystifies and illuminates the cube’s contents, both enhancing the presence of the sphere and revealing its gravitational force to serve the institution’s goal to de-brick science.

© Jeff-Goldberg
© Jeff-Goldberg

Exhibits are integrated with the architecture and the larger sequence throughout the building to créate a seamless union of structure, form and function. A clear and flexible sequence of spaces and educational experiences begins with the building itself, whose structure, skin and systems are models of the most advanced technologies made accessible by means of both the literal and metaphoric transparency of the design.

© Jeff-Goldberg
© Jeff-Goldberg

In concert with the building, hands-on exhibits, interactive experiences, pervasive technology, media and real-time feeds facilitate learning at every level, dramatizing the study of earth and space and attracting adults and children to participate physically and intellectually in the education and exhibition programs.

© Jeff-Goldberg
© Jeff-Goldberg

The cube is a bold, striking contrast to the designated landmark complex. The building contributes to thesocial and environmental stability of its urban precinct by completing the Museum’s north side,restoring a public park and creating a new public outdoor space.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Polshek Partnership (Ennead Architects)
Glass Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum United States
