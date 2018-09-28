Rose Center for Earth and Space / Polshek Partnership (Ennead Architects)

+ 8

Project Manager Tyler H. Donaldson AIA

Senior Designer David Wallance AIA

Project Architect Kala Somvanshi AIA

Core Design Team Judi Bauer, John Jordan, John Lowery, Craig McIlhenny, V. Guy Maxwell, Charmian Place, William Van Horn, Matt Viederman, Jo Walker

Design Team Charlene Andreas, Ruth Berktold, Anya Bokov, Charles Brainerd, Lori Brown, Elina Cardet, Minsuk Cho, Greg Clawson, Maria Cruz, Carlos Espinosa, John Fernandez, Marius Gailin, Lelia Gilchrist, Hau Hsu, Jason Johnson, Francelle Lim, Kate Mann, J. Massey, Craig Mutter, Joseph Puma, Dori Raskin, Michael Regan, Marco Salcedo, Kathleen Smith, Dorota Szwem, Mark Thaler, William Truitt, Don Weinreich, Lawrence Zeroth

Structural Engineering Weidlinger Associates, Inc.

MEP, Fire Protection Altieri Sebor Wieber

Curtainwall Heitmann & Associates, Inc.

Tension Structure TriPyramid Structures, Inc.

Landscape (Terrace Design) Anderson & Ray, Kathryn Gustafson

Landscape (Park and Plaza) Judith Heintz

Water Features Gerald Palevsky

Graphics Pentagram Design

Lighting Fisher Marantz Renfro Stone

Acoustics Shen Milsom & Wilke

Theater Auerbach + Associates

Theater Lighting Auerbach + Glasow

Color Donald Kaufman Color

Civil Engineering Joseph R. Loring and Associates

Specifications Construction Specifications Inc.

Code Jerome S. Gillman Consulting Architect, P.C.

Life Safety Rolf Jensen & Associates, Performance Technology Consulting, Ltd.

Security Sako & Associates, Inc.

Traffic Philip Habib & Associates

Computer Graphics dbox, inc.

Parking Edison Parking Management

Vertical Transportation Van Deusen & Associates

Hazardous Materials Galson Consulting

Building Preservation Archa Technology

Historic Research Higgins & Quasebarth

Glass Maintenance Systems Entek Engineering, LLP

Text description provided by the architects. The iconic sphere within a glass cube of the Rose Center for Earth and Space redefines this landmark cultural institution for the twenty-first century. The technical virtuosity and extreme clarity of the curtainwall, the soaring interior space and the articulated spatial experience inspire an appreciation of the wonders of our universe and the power of scientific inquiry.

“The new Rose Center brings us face to face with something commensurate to our capacity for wonder... this is a mature modern building, a structure unafraid of revealing the deep roots from which modern architecture arose.”

- Herbert Muschamp, Architecture Critic

The building is designed as a visible expression of the science it contains. Transparency of the curtain wall demystifies and illuminates the cube’s contents, both enhancing the presence of the sphere and revealing its gravitational force to serve the institution’s goal to de-brick science.

Exhibits are integrated with the architecture and the larger sequence throughout the building to créate a seamless union of structure, form and function. A clear and flexible sequence of spaces and educational experiences begins with the building itself, whose structure, skin and systems are models of the most advanced technologies made accessible by means of both the literal and metaphoric transparency of the design.

In concert with the building, hands-on exhibits, interactive experiences, pervasive technology, media and real-time feeds facilitate learning at every level, dramatizing the study of earth and space and attracting adults and children to participate physically and intellectually in the education and exhibition programs.

The cube is a bold, striking contrast to the designated landmark complex. The building contributes to thesocial and environmental stability of its urban precinct by completing the Museum’s north side,restoring a public park and creating a new public outdoor space.