World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Janet Echelman’s Moving Sculpture Creates a “Living X-Ray” of Philadelphia

Janet Echelman’s Moving Sculpture Creates a “Living X-Ray” of Philadelphia

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Janet Echelman’s Moving Sculpture Creates a “Living X-Ray” of Philadelphia
Save this picture!
Janet Echelman’s Moving Sculpture Creates a “Living X-Ray” of Philadelphia, © Melvin Epps
© Melvin Epps

Artist Janet Echelman has unveiled her latest site-specific work of public art, with the activation of the first phase of “Pulse” in Philadelphia’s Dilworth Park. Pulse seeks to reshape urban space “with a monumental, fluidly moving sculpture that responds to environmental forces including wind, water, and sunlight.

Inspired by the square’s history as a water and transportation hub, Echelman’s work traces the paths and trolley lines of the subway beneath, with four-foot-tall curtains of colorful atomized mist traveling across the park’s fountain surface in response to passing trains underneath.

© Sean O'Neill / Arup © Sahar Coston-Hardy © Sahar Coston-Hardy © Melvin Epps + 14

Save this picture!
© Sahar Coston-Hardy
© Sahar Coston-Hardy

Following the footprint of passing subway trains, “Pulse” emits an ultra-fine, fog-like, cool mist by way of a high-pressure misting system of specialized pumps. To make the installation accessible to children, “Pulse” uses a mist made of filtered, softened water, onto which lighting is projected.

Save this picture!
© Sahar Coston-Hardy
© Sahar Coston-Hardy

Described by Echelman as “a living X-ray of the city’s circulatory system,” Pulse makes heavy reference to the site’s history. The rising steam evokes both the city’s first water pumping station, and the steam from the adjacent historic Pennsylvania Railroad Station, merging a celebration of history with future-looking cutting edge technology.

Save this picture!
© Sean O'Neill / Arup
© Sean O'Neill / Arup

I’m thrilled to see Pulse come to life – my first permanent artwork using cool mist with colored light. When I started work eight years ago, this was a forlorn plaza. So it’s especially exciting to see the colors come alive in this beautiful park. The art traces layers of Philadelphia’s history of water with water. With the successful opening of this first phase, I feel great momentum towards completion of the blue and orange lines to activate the entire park.
-Janet Echelman

Save this picture!
© Melvin Epps
© Melvin Epps

The first phase (green line) of Pulse opened on September 12th 2018, helping to support fundraising for two more sections, intending to trace the city’s Market-Frankford Line (blue line) and Broad Street Line (orange line).

Save this picture!
© Melvin Epps
© Melvin Epps

For the project’s realization, Echelman worked in collaboration with Center City District, Urban Engineers, OLIN landscape architects, and water feature consultant CMS Collaborative.

The work follows on from previous interventions by Echelman, such as her net sculpture in Madrid, her railroad sculpture in North Carolina, and her net sculpture in London.

News via: Janet Echelman

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Janet Echelman’s Moving Sculpture Creates a “Living X-Ray” of Philadelphia" 20 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902347/janet-echelmans-moving-sculpture-creates-a-living-x-ray-of-philadelphia/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »