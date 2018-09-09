World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Learning
  4. Germany
  5. raumlabor berlin
  6. 2018
  7. Floating University Berlin / raumlabor berlin

Floating University Berlin / raumlabor berlin

  • 05:00 - 9 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Floating University Berlin / raumlabor berlin
Save this picture!
Floating University Berlin / raumlabor berlin, © Victoria Tomaschko
© Victoria Tomaschko

© Daniel Seiffert © Daniel Seiffert © Daniel Seiffert © Daniel Seiffert + 12

  • Architects

    raumlabor berlin

  • Location

    Lilienthalstraße 32, 10965 Berlin, Germany

  • Lead Architects

    Benjamin Foerster-Baldenius, Florian Stirnemann

  • Design Team

    Dorothee Halbrock, Licia Soldavini, Amelie Schindler, Carla Kienz, Gilly Karjevsky, Katherine Ball, Laura Raber, Lorenz Kuschnig, Nina Klöckner, Rosario Talevi, Teresa Huppertz, Timo Luitz, Uwe Tisch

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Victoria Tomaschko, Daniel Seiffert
Save this picture!
© Daniel Seiffert
© Daniel Seiffert

Text description provided by the architects. From May to September 2018 raumlaborberlin invites into a visionary inner city offshore-laboratory for collective, experimental learning, knowledge transfer and the formation of trans-disciplinary networks to challenge routines and habits of urban practices – the Floating University Berlin.

Save this picture!
View
View

A rainwater retention basin right next to the former Tempelhof airfield is the gathering place for visiting students and scientists from more than twenty international universities as well as artist from all over the world, local experts, architects, musicians, and dancers.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Seiffert
© Daniel Seiffert

All of them come together to research and investigate the daily routines and practices of urban living and to formulate visions and ideas for an organizational transformation. In the experimental area around the rainwater retention basin the Floating University is looking for contemporary, resilient forms of urban practice with a visionary focus on an unknown future.

Save this picture!
© Victoria Tomaschko
© Victoria Tomaschko

Students and their teachers from Berlin, Europe and elsewhere collaborated on building the campus: learning spaces, workshops, an auditorium, a laboratory tower for experimental water filtration systems, a kitchen, a bar and of course the toilettes. They created a space for exchanging knowledge within experimental, educational formats. A place where transdisciplinary research teams and various positions come together to grapple the complex questions of urban practices: How can cities cope with risks, strains and chances of global warming, the shortage of resources, superdiversity and hyper-accelerated development- nowadays? Which tools do we need to live and work well and in a resource-efficient manner in the future?

Save this picture!
© Daniel Seiffert
© Daniel Seiffert
Save this picture!
© Daniel Seiffert
© Daniel Seiffert

During three “Open Weeks” in May, July and September the Floating university invites the local and international public to explore the rainwater retention basin and the campus, as well as to participate in workshops, lectures, seminars, hot tub talks, concerts and performances.

Save this picture!
© Victoria Tomaschko
© Victoria Tomaschko

Save this picture!
© Victoria Tomaschko
© Victoria Tomaschko

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
raumlabor berlin
Office

Product:

Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning Educational Architecture Higher Education University Germany
Cite: "Floating University Berlin / raumlabor berlin" 09 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901501/floating-university-berlin-raumlabor-berlin/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »