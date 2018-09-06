Tianhe Youth Commune / O-office Architects

Save this picture! Green Canyon created out of the abandoned site. Image © Chaos. Z

Architects O-office Architects

Location 51-52 Ganyuan Rd., Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Principal Architects Jianxiang He, Ying Jiang

Project Architect Jingyu Dong

Design Team Chengqiang Huang, Xiaolin Chen, Yue Wang, Wanyi Zhang, Weisen Peng, Tao Zhang, Licong Lin, Zhen Fan, Mincong Deng

Client Vanke Guangzhou

Structural Consultant Qiyao Luo

VI Design another design

Area 21000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Chaos. Z, Zhi Xia

Save this picture! Landscaping bridges suturing between the former warehouses. Image © Chaos. Z

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tianhe District of Guangzhou City, the Shadong village, where sits the buildings of this project, was erected in December 1995. The local economic corporation in the late 90s constructed on the commune’s fringe land a 4-storey warehouse leased to the Guangzhou Book Center for their new book storage.

Eight years ago, the company constructed a new five-story warehouse building on the northern side of the previous one.The status quo of the site is now one new and one old vacant multi-story warehouse building. The compound’s accessibility from the city is poor, but they own the beautiful scenic view of Baiyun Mountain.

Save this picture! Implanted in bridges system running through from the entrance to the roof

In consideration of these two multi-storey warehouses, without long history or any spatial distinctives, the architect experiments a bold spatial operation of transplantation of mountain-scape”, within the 8.5-meter-wide "canyon" between the long sides of the two buildings, to reshape the post-industrial site.

Save this picture! Floating landscaping bridges. Image © Zhi Xia

Save this picture! Landscaping bridges as outdoor terraces and viewing decks. Image © Chaos. Z

The reconversion creates a new state of combination of urban and rural, and this new “urban-rural integration" will serve as an incubator and living home of the new urban young talents.

Save this picture! Outdoor staircase and floating bridge. Image © Zhi Xia

7 solid landscape segments transplanted from Baiyun Mountain link the two buildings into a new community with a total gross floor area of 23,000 square meters and accommodating about 800 young people to work and live in the commune.

Save this picture! Continuous climbing walkway links and runs to the roof-top garden. Image © Chaos. Z

By the intervention of the floating landscaping bridges, a continuous climbing walkway links and runs through from the entrance of the compound to the roof-top garden and recreation facilities, offering a real experience of outdoor climbing within the new youth commune.