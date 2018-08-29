World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Moscow’s New Supertall Skyscraper Approved for Construction

Moscow’s New Supertall Skyscraper Approved for Construction

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Moscow’s New Supertall Skyscraper Approved for Construction
Save this picture!
Moscow’s New Supertall Skyscraper Approved for Construction, High-rise Residential Complex. Image Courtesy of Sergey Skuratov Architects
High-rise Residential Complex. Image Courtesy of Sergey Skuratov Architects

Moscow officials have approved a new supertall building that will become the city's tallest skyscraper. Rising 404 meters (1,325 feet) in height as part of the Moscow City commercial district, the tower is designed by Sergey Skuratov Architects. The unnamed structure will be a multifunctional residential complex with 109 floors. The new skyscraper will break Moscow's current tall building record set by Federation Tower at 373-meter-tall (1,226 feet) tall. Construction is scheduled to begin next year.

High-rise Residential Complex. Image Courtesy of Sergey Skuratov Architects High-rise Residential Complex. Image Courtesy of Sergey Skuratov Architects High-rise Residential Complex. Image Courtesy of Sergey Skuratov Architects High-rise Residential Complex. Image Courtesy of Sergey Skuratov Architects + 34

Save this picture!
High-rise Residential Complex. Image Courtesy of Sergey Skuratov Architects
High-rise Residential Complex. Image Courtesy of Sergey Skuratov Architects

The new skyscraper joins a host of other superlative buildings in Moscow City, including five of the ten tallest buildings in Europe, all supertall structures.The district's Federation Tower currently holds the title of Europe's tallest completed skyscraper. Soon, it will be surpassed by St. Petersburg's Lakhta Center, which will rise 462 meters when complete in 2019. When complete, Skuratov's skyscraper in Moscow will become Europe's second tallest building.

Save this picture!
High-rise Residential Complex. Image Courtesy of Sergey Skuratov Architects
High-rise Residential Complex. Image Courtesy of Sergey Skuratov Architects
Save this picture!
High-rise Residential Complex. Image Courtesy of Sergey Skuratov Architects
High-rise Residential Complex. Image Courtesy of Sergey Skuratov Architects

Designed with two main volumes, the new supertall design includes a 12 story base structure with offices, a shopping center and a range of commercial facilities. Above, residences will rise to the 104th floor. Capped with a helipad, the project includes an observation at 399 meters (1,309 feet) above ground. The project's facade will feature a gradient of white glass between windows that disappears by the 80th floor. As Skuratov explains, "The plan of the building is an isosceles (trapezoid) 30 meters wide, truncated on one side, facing the Moskva River. The sloping edge on the west side of the tower follows the direction of one of the nearby streets. The other edge is vertical and points toward the center of Moscow."

Moscow's supertall is set to open in 2024. Read more about Sergey Skuratov and his work through our recent interview.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Moscow’s New Supertall Skyscraper Approved for Construction" 29 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901018/moscow-approves-citys-tallest-skyscraper/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »