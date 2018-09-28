Pivna Duma / 2B.group

+ 21

Architects 2B.group

Location Kyiv, Ukraine

Lead Architects Slava Balbek, Daria Ovechenko

Area 220.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Slava Balbek

Manufacturers Loading...

Design brief

Client's request was to develop an interior design for a chain of beer bars that would introduce alternative view for the beer culture. The venue is located in a very heart of the city. The building was a 70-year-old post-war member of the splendid historic Kyiv architecture.

Design challenges

The venue underwent a global reconstruction. It resembled a mine 10 m deep and has been divided into three parts through the construction of crossed metal bars. After the demolition of gypsum walls built by predecessors, ancient brick walls and layers of half-a-century old paint was released.

Design results

Our primary task was to maintain the effect of the strange yet fascinating atmosphere of the venue and to keep the general space untouched. For that, we have installed transparent grid panels. They do not cut space and do not hide the depth of the venue from visitors. Interior stands on contrasts of massive past and futuristic present. We used undirected light to support the atmosphere.