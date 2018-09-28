World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Ukraine
  5. 2B.group
  6. 2016
  7. Pivna Duma / 2B.group

Pivna Duma / 2B.group

  • 23:00 - 28 September, 2018
Pivna Duma / 2B.group
Pivna Duma / 2B.group, © Slava Balbek
© Slava Balbek

© Slava Balbek

  • Architects

    2B.group

  • Location

    Kyiv, Ukraine

  • Lead Architects

    Slava Balbek, Daria Ovechenko

  • Area

    220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Slava Balbek
© Slava Balbek
© Slava Balbek

Design brief
Client's request was to develop an interior design for a chain of beer bars that would introduce alternative view for the beer culture. The venue is located in a very heart of the city. The building was a 70-year-old post-war member of the splendid historic Kyiv architecture.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Design challenges
The venue underwent a global reconstruction. It resembled a mine 10 m deep and has been divided into three parts through the construction of crossed metal bars.  After the demolition of gypsum walls built by predecessors, ancient brick walls and layers of half-a-century old paint was released. 

© Slava Balbek
© Slava Balbek

Design results
Our primary task was to maintain the effect of the strange yet fascinating atmosphere of the venue and to keep the general space untouched.   For that, we have installed transparent grid panels. They do not cut space and do not hide the depth of the venue from visitors.  Interior stands on contrasts of massive past and futuristic present. We used undirected light to support the atmosphere.

© Slava Balbek
© Slava Balbek
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Slava Balbek
© Slava Balbek

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Pivna Duma / 2B.group" 28 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900931/pivna-duma-2roup/> ISSN 0719-8884

