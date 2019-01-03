Vita Planet / YPYC Architects

-
Interiors Designers
-
Location#43, Shihuqiao Rd., Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
-
Design TeamJianan Shan, Yan Zhang, Kefan Jin, Huang huang
-
Area45.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Vita Planet is a jewelry selection store filled with works done by worldwide cutting edge designers while offering a touchable experience offline. Instead of the cold style and boring location of traditional selection store, Vita Planet is located in the bottom floor of a old residential building which stimulate a rare space experience.
The space is seperated into three chapter, each chapter owns a unique color and emotion, guests entering the space with curiosity and at the end of the room, they reach a calm spiritual space.
We transfer the depth of the store from a bad condition to a unique element of the space, with the spread of single tone, we create a warm tunnel of time and space.
Through the arch, visitors felt like reaching an unkonw planet, but while moving forward, the visual connection keeps a friendly companion to the visitor.
A roll of printed glass at the end of the circulation invites the natrual light gently into the space, enhancing the cozy space atomosphere.