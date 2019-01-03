Vita Planet / YPYC Architects

Interiors Designers YPYC Architects

Location #43, Shihuqiao Rd., Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Design Team Jianan Shan, Yan Zhang, Kefan Jin, Huang huang

Area 45.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs PROJECTION

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Vita Planet is a jewelry selection store filled with works done by worldwide cutting edge designers while offering a touchable experience offline. Instead of the cold style and boring location of traditional selection store, Vita Planet is located in the bottom floor of a old residential building which stimulate a rare space experience.

The space is seperated into three chapter, each chapter owns a unique color and emotion, guests entering the space with curiosity and at the end of the room, they reach a calm spiritual space.

We transfer the depth of the store from a bad condition to a unique element of the space, with the spread of single tone, we create a warm tunnel of time and space.

Through the arch, visitors felt like reaching an unkonw planet, but while moving forward, the visual connection keeps a friendly companion to the visitor.

A roll of printed glass at the end of the circulation invites the natrual light gently into the space, enhancing the cozy space atomosphere.