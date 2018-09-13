World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 50 Instagram Feeds for Architecture Students (And Everybody Else)

50 Instagram Feeds for Architecture Students (And Everybody Else)

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
50 Instagram Feeds for Architecture Students (And Everybody Else)
Save this picture!
50 Instagram Feeds for Architecture Students (And Everybody Else), Peter Molick. ImageTransart Foundation / Schaum/Shieh
Peter Molick. ImageTransart Foundation / Schaum/Shieh

Instagram has made a sizable impact on architecture, from allowing designers to showcase their work, to influencing the very design of buildings themselves. As we have shown in the past, there are hundreds of architecture feeds worth a follow for designers at any stage of their career. However, for fresh students of architecture, the vast labyrinth of suggestions, stories, and tags can be overwhelming, distracting, and almost irrelevant.

To address this, we have compiled a list of 50 Instagram feeds that, although applicable for all designers, are particularly aimed at offering inspiration, support, and references for students finding their feet in the architecture world. Give them a follow to stay up-to-date with the latest creations from fellow students, young architects, university studios, and more.

Showcasing Student Projects

Super Architects

CritDay - Daily Architecture

UNblock Arch

Bartlett Kiosk

architecture student

#IMadeThat

Architectural Inspiration Hub

Art & Arq Graduates Archive

studioarki

A post shared by studioarkhi (@studioarkhi) on

Celebrating Young Architects 

The Archi/ologist

The Best New Architects

Little Black Box

next_top_architects

Future Architecture

Arch Freaks

A post shared by Arch Freaks (@arch_freaks) on

University Studios 

Columbia GSAPP

A post shared by Columbia GSAPP (@columbiagsapp) on

MIT Architecture

The Berlage

Pratt School of Architecture

UCL Bartlett Architecture

Complex Projects Palermo

Architectural Association

Aarhus School of Architecture

TU Delft Faculty of Architecture

Emerging Firms to Follow 

Paradigma Ariadne

CCA.MX

Sleth Architects

Atelier Dagli

Schaum/Shieh

Open Fabric

Dua Studio

Olmo Peeters

Drawing + Collage Inspiration

Act of Mapping

Show it Better

Zean Macfarlane

Thinking Architecture

Fer Neyra

Looks Very Nice

ArchiSketcher

A post shared by ArchiSketcher (@archisketcher) on

Drawing Architecture

Platforms to Follow

CCA

KooZA/rch

ArkDes

Real Review

Sweatshopping

Pauline Personeni

And of course...

ArchDaily

A post shared by ArchDaily 🏠 (@archdaily) on

ArchDaily Mexico

A post shared by ArchDaily México (@archdailymx) on

ArchDaily Brazil

A post shared by ArchDaily Brasil (@archdailybr) on

ArchDaily Colombia

Plataforma Arquitectura

ArchDaily HQ

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "50 Instagram Feeds for Architecture Students (And Everybody Else)" 13 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900778/50-instagram-feeds-for-architecture-students-and-everybody-else/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »