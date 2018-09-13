50 Instagram Feeds for Architecture Students (And Everybody Else)

Instagram has made a sizable impact on architecture, from allowing designers to showcase their work, to influencing the very design of buildings themselves. As we have shown in the past, there are hundreds of architecture feeds worth a follow for designers at any stage of their career. However, for fresh students of architecture, the vast labyrinth of suggestions, stories, and tags can be overwhelming, distracting, and almost irrelevant.

To address this, we have compiled a list of 50 Instagram feeds that, although applicable for all designers, are particularly aimed at offering inspiration, support, and references for students finding their feet in the architecture world. Give them a follow to stay up-to-date with the latest creations from fellow students, young architects, university studios, and more.

Showcasing Student Projects

Super Architects

CritDay - Daily Architecture

A post shared by CritDay - Daily Architecture (@critday) on Aug 15, 2018 at 11:30pm PDT

UNblock Arch

Bartlett Kiosk

architecture student

A post shared by architecture student (@architecturestudent) on Aug 24, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

#IMadeThat

Architectural Inspiration Hub

Art & Arq Graduates Archive

A post shared by Art & Arq Graduates Archive (@artandarq) on Aug 19, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

studioarki

A post shared by studioarkhi (@studioarkhi) on Jul 9, 2018 at 2:49pm PDT

Celebrating Young Architects

The Archi/ologist

A post shared by The Archi/ologist (@thearchiologist) on Jun 24, 2018 at 2:26pm PDT

The Best New Architects

A post shared by The Best New Architects (@the_best_new_architects) on Aug 23, 2018 at 8:00am PDT

Little Black Box

A post shared by Little Black Box (@littleblackbox.ny) on Aug 23, 2018 at 11:05pm PDT

next_top_architects

A post shared by next_top_architects (@next_top_architects) on Jun 1, 2018 at 8:09am PDT

Future Architecture

A post shared by Future Architecture (@fa_platform) on Jun 15, 2018 at 11:03pm PDT

Arch Freaks

A post shared by Arch Freaks (@arch_freaks) on Aug 23, 2018 at 1:17am PDT

University Studios

Columbia GSAPP

A post shared by Columbia GSAPP (@columbiagsapp) on May 23, 2018 at 3:48pm PDT

MIT Architecture

A post shared by MIT Architecture (@mitarchitecture) on May 16, 2018 at 4:05pm PDT

The Berlage

Pratt School of Architecture

A post shared by Pratt School of Architecture (@prattsoa) on Aug 22, 2018 at 5:33am PDT

UCL Bartlett Architecture

Complex Projects Palermo

Architectural Association

A post shared by Architectural Association (@aaschool) on Aug 17, 2018 at 10:55am PDT

Aarhus School of Architecture

TU Delft Faculty of Architecture

A post shared by Faculty of Architecture (@bkcity.tudelft) on Jul 30, 2018 at 6:16am PDT

Emerging Firms to Follow

Paradigma Ariadne

CCA.MX

Sleth Architects

Atelier Dagli

Schaum/Shieh

Open Fabric

Dua Studio

A post shared by dimassatria+ardyhartono / dua (@duastudio) on Jul 1, 2018 at 10:34pm PDT

Olmo Peeters

Drawing + Collage Inspiration

Act of Mapping

A post shared by Act of Mapping (@act.of.mapping) on Aug 23, 2018 at 4:28am PDT

Show it Better

A post shared by Show It Better (@letsshowitbetter) on Aug 24, 2018 at 6:28pm PDT

Zean Macfarlane

A post shared by Zean Macfarlane (@zeanmacfarlane) on Aug 19, 2018 at 7:10am PDT

Thinking Architecture

A post shared by Thinking Architecture (@thinkingarchitecture) on Aug 11, 2018 at 3:23pm PDT

Fer Neyra

Looks Very Nice

ArchiSketcher

A post shared by ArchiSketcher (@archisketcher) on Jun 14, 2018 at 11:30pm PDT

Drawing Architecture

A post shared by Drawing Architecture (@drawing_architecture) on Apr 6, 2018 at 9:07am PDT

Platforms to Follow

CCA

KooZA/rch

ArkDes

Real Review

Sweatshopping



Pauline Personeni

And of course...

ArchDaily

A post shared by ArchDaily 🏠 (@archdaily) on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

ArchDaily Mexico

A post shared by ArchDaily México (@archdailymx) on Oct 12, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

ArchDaily Brazil

A post shared by ArchDaily Brasil (@archdailybr) on Aug 22, 2018 at 11:06pm PDT

ArchDaily Colombia

A post shared by ArchDaily Colombia (@archdailyco) on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

Plataforma Arquitectura

A post shared by Plataforma Arquitectura (@plataformaarquitectura) on Jul 26, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

ArchDaily HQ