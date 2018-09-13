50 Instagram Feeds for Architecture Students (And Everybody Else)
Instagram has made a sizable impact on architecture, from
allowing designers to showcase their work, to influencing the very design of buildings themselves. As we have shown in the past, there are hundreds of architecture feeds worth a follow for designers at any stage of their career. However, for fresh students of architecture, the vast labyrinth of suggestions, stories, and tags can be overwhelming, distracting, and almost irrelevant.
To address this, we have compiled a list of 50
Instagram feeds that, although applicable for all designers, are particularly aimed at offering inspiration, support, and references for students finding their feet in the architecture world. Give them a follow to stay up-to-date with the latest creations from fellow students, young architects, university studios, and more. Showcasing Student Projects Super Architects CritDay - Daily Architecture UNblock Arch Bartlett Kiosk architecture student #IMadeThat Architectural Inspiration Hub Art & Arq Graduates Archive studioarki Celebrating Young Architects The Archi/ologist The Best New Architects Little Black Box next_top_architects Future Architecture Arch Freaks University Studios Columbia GSAPP MIT Architecture The Berlage Pratt School of Architecture UCL Bartlett Architecture Complex Projects Palermo Architectural Association Aarhus School of Architecture TU Delft Faculty of Architecture Emerging Firms to Follow Paradigma Ariadne CCA.MX Sleth Architects Atelier Dagli Schaum/Shieh Open Fabric Dua Studio Olmo Peeters Drawing + Collage Inspiration Act of Mapping Show it Better Zean Macfarlane Thinking Architecture Fer Neyra Looks Very Nice ArchiSketcher Drawing Architecture Platforms to Follow CCA KooZA/rch ArkDes Real Review Sweatshopping Pauline Personeni And of course... ArchDaily ArchDaily Mexico ArchDaily Brazil ArchDaily Colombia Plataforma Arquitectura ArchDaily HQ