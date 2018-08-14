World
Rambler Roof / Nefa Architects

  • 01:00 - 14 August, 2018
Rambler Roof / Nefa Architects
Rambler Roof / Nefa Architects, © Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

  • Architects

    Nefa Architects

  • Location

    Moscow, Russia

  • Lead Architects

    Dmitry Ovcharov, Elena Mertsalova, Maria Nasonova

  • Area

    170.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Text description provided by the architects. To cover from an atmospheric condensation, to provide a shadow during the sunny summer and to give  an electric light during the dark night these are the essential functions needed for a man whose intention to smoke with comfort.

© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina
Roof plan
Roof plan
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina
Scheme
Scheme
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Art objects from steel and ancient wooden planks, marble chips and street furniture all of that take place in Nefa Architects project of the sunshade on the roof of the office building.

© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Rambler Roof / Nefa Architects" 14 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900076/rambler-roof-nefa-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

