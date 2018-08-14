Rambler Roof / Nefa Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationMoscow, Russia
-
Lead ArchitectsDmitry Ovcharov, Elena Mertsalova, Maria Nasonova
-
Area170.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
Construction design and productionNickel Collective
-
ClientRambler&Co.
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. To cover from an atmospheric condensation, to provide a shadow during the sunny summer and to give an electric light during the dark night these are the essential functions needed for a man whose intention to smoke with comfort.
Art objects from steel and ancient wooden planks, marble chips and street furniture all of that take place in Nefa Architects project of the sunshade on the roof of the office building.