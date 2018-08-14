Four Primary Schools in Modular Design / wulf architekten

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. The pedagogical concept of the “Munich Learning House” (Münchener Lernhaus) is the starting point for the development of an intelligent and constructively mature learning house module that consists of four classrooms each, two interconnected rooms for full-day care and a working area for teaching and support staff which are arranged in a circle around a central communal space. All rooms have a direct exit to the outside area through the walkways surrounding the rooms which creates an unrestricted use of the entire learning house in compliance with fire protection policy.

The four primary schools with full-day care are located on the former military compound on Ruth- Drexel-Strasse in Oberföhring and in the Bauhaus Square in Schwabing as well as in the Freiham housing development in the Gustl-Bayrhammer-Strasse and in Aubinger Allee.

In order to confront the danger of monotony and anonymity, our design offers characteristic rooms with the selected barrelled vaulting that not only convey a sense of security but also possess high sentimental value. We perceive this unique room quality that is sensorially experienced by pupils and teachers as the opposite of a stereotypical, modular structure.