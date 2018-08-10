Sacred Architecture Models Crafted from Hand-Cut Paper by Michael Velliquette

American artist Michael Velliquette has produced his latest series of paper-based artwork, creating intricate paper models of sacred architecture. His hand-cut paper shapes are assembled into complex forms “akin to sacred architecture and three-dimensional mandalas.”
Prioritizing formal symmetry, balance, and order, the models aim to evoke “a sense of visual equanimity” through a restrained palette of neutral or monochromatic tones.
Velliquette’s website documents his latest series among other noted works, including his New York City public commission “Sparkle Vision City” in 2015, and several other paper-based works including "Paper Serpents" and "Paper Flowers."
Paper has been widely exploited as an architectural medium of late, from Instagram accounts using paper to create surreal architectural scenes, to paper models dedicated to Soviet buildings and Polish Modernism.
News via: Michael Velliquette