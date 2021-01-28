Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Curved House / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten

Curved House / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten

Save this project
Curved House / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten

© Alexandra Kreja© Alexandra Kreja© Alexandra Kreja© Alexandra Kreja+ 15

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Basel, Switzerland
Save this picture!
© Alexandra Kreja
© Alexandra Kreja

Text description provided by the architects. Close to Basel, in an environment of family detached houses, we propose to realise one house of 6.5 Rooms with two main conditions: short execution time, and a tight budget. The object is inserted inside a plot already occupied, belonging to the parents of our client.

Save this picture!
© Alexandra Kreja
© Alexandra Kreja
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Alexandra Kreja
© Alexandra Kreja

The reduced dimensi- ons of the place, with North-South orientation on the long side, and the desire to share part of the garden, made it necessary to understand how is working the main house. This large semicircular house, was made in the 80s by the architect Max Schnetz. The spatial rotundity and the proximity to the future building, established a formal language to design the new object. We look for a curved form within the most known economic variable, which is, by de nition, „the Swiss box“.

Save this picture!
Ground floor
Ground floor

 The end is a result of two ideas: the curve and the „Swiss box“. Minimal deformations of the outside walls, accentuate the corners, giving an unexpected expressiveness that characterizes and identi es the object. The house, which was built in wood onto a concrete basement, forms a link with the traditional Swiss construction, emphasizing this duality between formal modernity and constructive tradition.

Save this picture!
© Alexandra Kreja
© Alexandra Kreja

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Daluz Gonzalez Architekten
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "Curved House / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten" 28 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899585/casa-curved-daluz-gonzalez-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Alexandra Kreja

弧形住宅 / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream