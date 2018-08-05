World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Fougeron Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Cut Out House / Fougeron Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Cut Out House / Fougeron Architecture

  • 20:00 - 5 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cut Out House / Fougeron Architecture
Save this picture!
Cut Out House / Fougeron Architecture, © Joe Fletcher Photography
© Joe Fletcher Photography

© Joe Fletcher Photography © Joe Fletcher Photography © Joe Fletcher Photography © Joe Fletcher Photography + 31

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher Photography
© Joe Fletcher Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Cut Out House is a 2500 square foot, three bedroom complete remodel of a Victorian built over a century ago and previously untouched since the 1920s.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher Photography
© Joe Fletcher Photography
Save this picture!
Victorian Diagram
Victorian Diagram
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher Photography
© Joe Fletcher Photography
Save this picture!
Sectional view
Sectional view

In order to create a modern home, the existing interior structure had to be completely reorganized. We reversed the original flow, turning the back of the site into the main living area. Each floor is placed between three slots so that the home connects vertically rather than horizontally. Traditional Victorian homes often are poorly lit and are disconnected from floor to floor but by suspending floors, there is brightness and fluidity throughout the Cut Out House. In this exceptionally narrow lot (65 feet x 25 feet), solar orientation and natural light diffusion were paramount for making sure the home felt warm and open. 

In order to maximize the small footprint of the house, the ground floor was excavated at the rear extension. The back façade, which is tilted at 9 degrees, is built of a custom field-glazed steel frame with insulated glass. The angle over two stories–a canted facade–maximizes space and square footage in the house.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher Photography
© Joe Fletcher Photography

By reconceptualizing the entire space itself and reversing the program orientation of the home, a traditional house is reinvented.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher Photography
© Joe Fletcher Photography

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Fougeron Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment United States
Cite: "Cut Out House / Fougeron Architecture" 05 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899456/cut-out-house-fougeron-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »