Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. House on Lac Charlebois / Paul Bernier Architecte

House on Lac Charlebois / Paul Bernier Architecte

Save this project
House on Lac Charlebois / Paul Bernier Architecte

© James Brittain© James Brittain© James Brittain© James Brittain+ 23

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses, House Interiors
Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson, Canada
  • Architects: Paul Bernier Architecte
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2700 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  James Brittain
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alumilex
  • Lead Architects:Paul Bernier
  • Collaborators:Alexandre Bernier
  • General Constructor:Construction Metric
  • City:Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson
  • Country:Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Text description provided by the architects. On a wooded lot on the shore of Lake Charlebois, our clients wanted to build a contemporary house, luminous and open to the nature. They wanted most of the spaces of the house to be level with the land.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The terrain is slightly sloping. During a first visit to the site, a perimeter was established to identify the ideal location. The privileged view towards the lake and the south coincide, which guided the orientation of the building.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The "L" shape plan
An "L" shape plan was chosen for the house. In the "L" plan, a wing is reserved for the day spaces (kitchen, dining room, living room) and the other wing houses the more private spaces (master bedroom, bathroom, washing). This type of plan allows all the spaces to be oriented towards the south and towards the desired view. We're always close to the windows.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The "L" plan also defines a sunny outside space, hidden from the view of the neighbor and open towards the access to the lake. Besides, it is also in this space that we have laid out a screened porch to enjoy the summer evenings.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The two-storey volume
At the meeting of the 2 wings of the "L", we created a volume on 2 floors. On the ground floor there is a garage and the upstairs houses a guest bedroom and an office which enjoys a strategic position overlooking the lake and also with a view down the ground floor. On the outside, this two-storey volume is clearly distinguished from the "L" shape volume by its materiality. It is covered with Corten steel (weathering steel) which has already taken its orange color, while the volume in "L" on one floor is sided with black dyed cedar.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Inside, too, this distinction is felt by a double-height space between the 2-storey volume and the one-storey space. A staircase with cantilevered step made of walnut allows access to the upper floor.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Paul Bernier Architecte
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsCanada
Cite: "House on Lac Charlebois / Paul Bernier Architecte" 18 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899135/house-on-lac-charlebois-paul-bernier-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© James Brittain

加拿大湖岸住宅 / Paul Bernier Architecte

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream