World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. ELEMENTAL Designs a Building/Bridge in Buenos Aires

ELEMENTAL Designs a Building/Bridge in Buenos Aires

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
ELEMENTAL Designs a Building/Bridge in Buenos Aires
Save this picture!
ELEMENTAL Designs a Building/Bridge in Buenos Aires, Cortesía de ELEMENTAL
Cortesía de ELEMENTAL

ELEMENTAL, the architecture office led by Alejandro Aravena, has proposed a solution to the physical integration of Villa 31 in the city of Buenos Aires. The building includes a raised linear park that aims to be the new headquarters for the Southern Cone of the Inter-American Development Bank Group and to facilitate access of the residents of the neighborhood to other areas of the city.

Learn more about the project, below.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de ELEMENTAL
Cortesía de ELEMENTAL

Barrio 31, a place where more than 40,000 people live, lies between one of the main rail terminals and the port of Buenos Aires. The community's indicators of income, employment, education, health and safety are, unfortunately, inferior to the indicators in the rest of the city.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de ELEMENTAL
Cortesía de ELEMENTAL

As ELEMENTAL points out, the building seeks to make it possible for residents to access the new opportunities for jobs, services and public transportation in the city, and to allow access of residents from other areas of the city to the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de ELEMENTAL
Cortesía de ELEMENTAL

In the interior of the project, offices will house some 180 employees of the IDB and of BID Invest, an arm of the IDB Group for operations in the private sector. Among other projects, the IDB has supported the creation of the Educational Center, an initiative of the city government to locate the Ministry of Education in this same neighborhood, in and around where schools will also be built.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "ELEMENTAL Designs a Building/Bridge in Buenos Aires" [ELEMENTAL diseña un edificio puente en Buenos Aires] 25 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintal, Becky) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898821/elemental-designs-a-building-bridge-in-buenos-aires/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »