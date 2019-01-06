World
  Girassol Building / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

Girassol Building / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

  09:00 - 6 January, 2019
Girassol Building / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
Girassol Building / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados, © Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

© Tony Chen

  Collaborators

    Guilherme Nakata, Raquel Jordão, Victor Gonçalves, Tony Chen, Mayara Ready, Tadeu Ferreira, Tais Vieira, Douglas Morilhão, Paula Leal, Camila Osele

  Interior Design

    SuperLimão Studio

  Lightining

    Foco Luz & Desenho

  Concrete Structure

    Benedictis Engenharia

  Metal Structure

    BE Metais

  Eletrical Hydralical Engineer

    Zamaro Pessoa

  Air Conditioning

    Logitec Projetos

  General Contractor

    DeLucc
© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The Girassol Building is a small commercial building located in a steep stretch street in the neighborhood of Vila Madalena located in São Paulo.
The project should provide versatile spaces that allow divide the space into small rooms or merged into a single large workplace.

© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

Slabs are supported only by the pillars at the both sides of the lot exceeding its entire width. The subsoil has the access of pedestrians separated from the vehicles and receives the visitors in a central nucleus of circulation. Work spaces can be turned to the front and back of the building, improving ventilation and sunshine along the 3 floors.

© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

The frame is all composed of floor / ceiling glass, leading users to a small balcony. In this, a second skin of shrimp doors in perforated plates protect the internal areas of the excess of sun and give privacy to the work areas.

© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen
Section A
Section A
© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

Finally, the roof of the last floor, defined in thermo-acoustic metal tiles, provides a more generous footing, and allowed a zenithal illumination next to the core. This light enters on a pergola of glass-covered wood, beneath which a generous garden separates the rooms from the front to the back.
At the bottom of the basement, an uncovered garden and an artistic panel that fills the entire height of the background currency, complete the scene of this project.

© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

Cite: "Girassol Building / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados" [Edifício Girassol / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados] 06 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

