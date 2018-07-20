World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Studio Komma Will Transform Former Dutch Cargo Ships Into Sustainable Homes

Studio Komma Will Transform Former Dutch Cargo Ships Into Sustainable Homes

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Studio Komma Will Transform Former Dutch Cargo Ships Into Sustainable Homes
Save this picture!
Studio Komma Will Transform Former Dutch Cargo Ships Into Sustainable Homes, Courtesy of Studio Komma
Courtesy of Studio Komma

Adaptive reuse, the process of refashioning a defunct structure for a new purpose, is ubiquitous these days—so much so that hearing a phrase like “converted warehouse” or “repurposed factory” barely causes one to blink an eye. However, a new project from a cohort of Dutch architecture firms highlights the innovative nature of adaptive reuse with a scheme that reimagines disused cargo ships as houses. With their fully intact exterior shells, the ships remind residents and visitors of their industrial, seafaring past. 

Courtesy of Studio Komma Courtesy of Studio Komma Courtesy of Studio Komma Courtesy of Studio Komma + 10

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Komma
Courtesy of Studio Komma

The collaboration between architecture firms Studio Komma, Studio Kees Marcelis, and landscape architect Buro Poelmans Reesink will bring between six and fourteen defunct ships back to life in a public park, the Marine-doc Estate. The project will entail the reuse of Kempenaar, a Dutch cargo ship that has “reached the end of [its] economic lifespan” on water. Lifted onto land, the maritime relics will now house residences that the architects describe as both “sustainable” and “exclusive.” While their reference to sustainability is largely a nod to the environmental benefits of adaptive reuse (which saves energy by avoiding demolition and reducing construction impacts), renders of the project also indicate a ring of solar panels circling a roof deck.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Komma
Courtesy of Studio Komma

Like many adaptive reuse projects, the Marine-doc Estates’ design contrasts an industrial past with a modernized, more luxurious present. As the architects describe, “the design preserves the original style characteristics of the stern, wheelhouse, and foredeck and combines these with sleek geometric shapes to provide aesthetic counterweight.” Those sleek geometries include spacious patios that extend from large windows cut out of the side of the boat and a generous roof terrace.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Komma
Courtesy of Studio Komma
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Komma
Courtesy of Studio Komma

The Marine-doc Estate project is scheduled to begin implementation this year. Its location has not yet been announced, but the designers say they are working “both nationally and internationally to secure land positions” for similar reuse projects.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Komma
Courtesy of Studio Komma

News via: Studio Komma

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Ella Comberg
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Ella Comberg. "Studio Komma Will Transform Former Dutch Cargo Ships Into Sustainable Homes" 20 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898318/studio-komma-will-transform-former-dutch-cargo-ships-into-sustainable-homes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »