World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bus Station
  4. United Kingdom
  5. John Puttick Associates
  6. 2018
  7. Preston Bus Station Refurbishment / John Puttick Associates

Preston Bus Station Refurbishment / John Puttick Associates

  • 03:00 - 16 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Preston Bus Station Refurbishment / John Puttick Associates
Save this picture!
Preston Bus Station Refurbishment / John Puttick Associates, © Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

© Gareth Gardner © Gareth Gardner © Gareth Gardner © Gareth Gardner + 26

  • Architects

    John Puttick Associates

  • Location

    Preston, United Kingdom

  • Lead Architects

    John Puttick Associates

  • Architect

    John Puttick Associates (concourse refurbishment), Cassidy & Ashton (car park & retail)

  • Area

    31250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Gareth Gardner

  • Structural engineer

    EngineersHRW

  • M&E consultant

    Skelly & Couch

  • QS

    Lancashire County Council

  • Transport consultant

    AHR

  • Landscape consultant

    Lancashire County Council Highways Department & Planit-IE

  • Acoustic consultant

    Charcoalblue

  • Fire engineering & inclusive design

    Buro Happold

  • Planning consultant

    Cassidy & Ashton

  • Project manager

    Lancashire County Council

  • CDM coordinator

    Lancashire County Council

  • Approved building inspector

    Preston City Council

  • Main contractor

    Conlon Construction (Bus Station refurbishment), Engie (Youth Zone and Public Realm)

  • Client

    Lancashire City Council
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

Text description provided by the architects. John Puttick Associates has completed the refurbishment of Preston Bus Station, a celebrated Grade II listed Brutalist building designed by BDP and completed in 1969. In order to reinstate the powerful original design, John Puttick Associates has pared down the interior and returned features to their original material and colour palette. Overall existing elements have been carefully restored, many of which were in good condition but had been compromised due to visual clutter within the building.  

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The entry points to the Bus Station have been consolidated, and a main entrance hall established to give spatial coherence to the building improving sense of orientation and flow. There has also been a change of emphasis from prioritising vehicle access, as was done in the 1960s, to a more contemporary arrangement which favours pedestrian access.

Save this picture!
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

From an urbanistic perspective, John Puttick Associates has arranged the building so that its West side with a new seating and waiting area faces the public square which when completed in 2019 will also improve a sense of connection with the city centre. The East side is devoted to the bus gates. At the core of the building are the information centre, cafe, shops and other facilities including the bus company offices. 

Save this picture!
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

John Puttick Associates has made the most of original materials and fittings wherever possible.  The architects have designed Iroko benches from the bus gate dividers left over as part of the reorganisation of the space. The same timber has also been used at the information point reception desk, bringing tactile warmth to areas frequently touched. The original curved benches have been restored. The original clocks and rubber flooring by Pirelli are still in place.  

Save this picture!
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

New elements are in keeping with the spirit of the 1960s design. For example, the signage is designed in orange and black colours that reflect the ones first used at the station whilst also reintroducing the British Rail type face which was originally used throughout. Larger interventions - such as the new information and administrative area – have been detailed in the utilitarian spirit of the original building while clearly being of the present.

Save this picture!
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

The exterior of the building has had some changes in addition to required maintenance works. These include replacing the concourse level glazing throughout by removing the original glass and its framing and replacing these with mullions of the same profile to maintain the original aesthetic. The timber framed doors on the ground floor facade have been replaced with bronze coloured anodised aluminium framed doors that are similar in tone to the wood that was used previously while allowing for automation. 

Save this picture!
© Gareth Gardner
© Gareth Gardner

John Puttick Associates worked closely with The Twentieth Century Society to determine the approach to the restoration of historically significant features of Preston Bus Station. The Station has remained in operation throughout the building works. Next year sees the completion of the adjacent new build 2600 square metre Youth Zone building also by John Puttick Associates.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
John Puttick Associates
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Bus Station United Kingdom
Cite: "Preston Bus Station Refurbishment / John Puttick Associates" 16 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898176/preston-bus-station-refurbishment-john-puttick-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »