  3. 7 Best Photos of Frank Gehry’s Fondation Louis Vuitton Building Win #MyFLV Contest

7 Best Photos of Frank Gehry’s Fondation Louis Vuitton Building Win #MyFLV Contest

7 Best Photos of Frank Gehry’s Fondation Louis Vuitton Building Win #MyFLV Contest
Yi-Hsien Lee (@nevermind1107). Image Courtesy of Fondation Louis Vuitton
What does it mean to be a true architecture lover today? It's probably not too far off to conclude that taking pristine, Instagram-optimized photos ranks high in the assessment. With this in mind, the Fondation Louis Vuitton launched a photo contest to highlight the best photos of the building that were taken by inspired visitors and shared on social media. 

The organization invited both professional and amateur photographs to tag the Fondation (@fondationLV) and use the #MyFLV hashtag to enter the contest. Ultimately, a jury including French photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand and sponsored by Frank Gehry selected 7 photographs that not only garnered their authors a 2,000 EUR prize, but that will also be used in a poster and print campaign. The photos of the sinuous and transparent contemporary art museum will be featured in ads in Paris' metros and kiosks until the end of the summer. 

The 7 laureates of the #MyFLV contest:

Pierre Châtel-Innocenti (@chatelp)

Pierre Châtel-Innocenti (@chatelp). Image Courtesy of Fondation Louis Vuitton
Mathieu Collart (@thiouse)

Mathieu Collart (@thiouse). Image Courtesy of Fondation Louis Vuitton
Roseline Diemer (@roxdmr)

Roseline Diemer (@roxdmr). Image Courtesy of Fondation Louis Vuitton
Yi-Hsien Lee (@nevermind1107)

7 Best Photos of Frank Gehry’s Fondation Louis Vuitton Building Win #MyFLV Contest, Courtesy of Fondation Louis Vuitton
Boshiang Lin (@boshianglin)

Boshiang Lin (@boshianglin). Image Courtesy of Fondation Louis Vuitton
Jean-Guy Perlès (@selrep)

Jean-Guy Perlès (@selrep). Image Courtesy of Fondation Louis Vuitton
Jérémy Thomas (@pho__thomas)

Jérémy Thomas (@pho__thomas). Image Courtesy of Fondation Louis Vuitton
News via Fondation Louis Vuitton

About this author
Becky Quintal
Author

