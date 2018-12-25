POC Ermida / Pedro Geraldes

+ 29

Architects Pedro Geraldes

Location Ermida, 3740 Sever do Vouga, Portugal

Area 140.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Alexandre Delmar

Manufacturers Loading...

Structures COBA S.A.

Mechanical Engineering Andritz Hydro, Efacec S.A.

Hydraulics FCC Construccion + RRC Ramalho Rosa Cobetar S.A. + OPWAY

Electricity and Communications Andritz Hydro, Efacec S.A.

Collaborators (EDP)Gilberto Monteiro (general coordination), Diogo Santiago (architecture), Nuno Oliveira (mechanical eng.), Miguel Roque (mechanical eng.), Joana Santiago (electric eng.), Armando Camelo (materials), Pedro Silva (materials), Ana Costa (safety)

Contractor FCC Construccion + RRC Ramalho Rosa Cobetar S.A. + OPWAY

Client EDP More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The scope of this project consisted in the conception of an industrial facility for EDP, a global energy company, to act as a base for the observation and control of a dam in case of emergency. Located in Ermida, in Portugal’s midlands, this area is defined by a beautiful course of water and is surrounded by a large forest.

The building needed to stay in an elevated location, protected from floods and allowing a perfect view from its interior to the dam. This made it necessary to intervene in the landscape, resulting in an elevated level platform and vehicle access leading to the entrance of the building.

Designing an industrial building in a forest area, with occasional traditional constructions with pitched roofs in the surroundings, allowed me to think about how a contemporary industrial building might fit into this landscape. How could this building avoid being just another contemporary ‘box’? Could a contemporary building interpret, in a modern way, the traditional constructions visible in its surroundings?

Dams and associated buildings, in Portugal, are traditionally built in concrete. Ermida, the name of the location, means small church or chapel. With this in mind, the idea of designing a building with a concrete pitched roof emerged.

A contemporary industrial project that could reinterpret traditional roofs covered with tiles and also identify with the name of the location. The concrete appeared as a continuous shell – skin, and skeleton – that served as walls and roof, as well as finishing and waterproofing material.

In between, covering both the front and rear facades, other materials such as aluminum and glass emerged:

- The entrance was defined as totally opaque in aluminum, with the exception of two glazed doors, announcing the main door;

- The rear facade oversaw the dam, totally in glass, except an area where ventilation was required.

This materiality emphasized the concrete contour. A contemporary industrial building that aimed to reinterpret traditional constructions, honor the location´s name and respect the materiality of the architectural history at EDP.