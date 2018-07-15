World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. India
  5. FLXBL Design Consultancy
  6. 2017
  7. Yellow Box Office / FLXBL Design Consultancy

Yellow Box Office / FLXBL Design Consultancy

  • 02:00 - 15 July, 2018
Yellow Box Office / FLXBL Design Consultancy
Yellow Box Office / FLXBL Design Consultancy, © Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya

© Harsh Pandya © Harsh Pandya © Harsh Pandya © Harsh Pandya + 21

  • Architects

    FLXBL Design Consultancy

  • Location

    Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

  • Lead Architect

    Cunal Parmar

  • Project Team

    Shail Patel, Itesh Gajjar, Urvil Patel

  • Area

    1400.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya

Text description provided by the architects. The Yellow Office Box Building serves as a sales office for a construction project in Ahmedabad. The building was conceived as a distinctive branding tool to call attention to the project by way of its portable design and installation. The building is temporary in nature and can be dismantled and reused in similar or other configurations on a different site.

© Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Yellow Box Office Building challenges the conventional pattern of building low-budget, aesthetically poor, temporary project offices in India which are invariably demolished after they have served their purpose. Designed as a flexible, reusable and transformable space, the Yellow Box Office Building solves the problems of wastage of time, money, material and energy offering a sustainable yet aesthetic solution for temporary buildings.

© Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya

This mobile building envisioned as a ‘Shouting Media Box’, has two primary boxes that house the programmatic spaces and a pitched yellow box as a staircase unit connecting with the upper level. The first primary box sits on the ground and is dedicated to the administrative functions. The second box, called the lightbox, levitates above to hold the executive functions.

© Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya

Keeping with the short-term occupancy for a particular project, the building is erected with flexible, pre-fabricated containers and units that are easily transferable and transformable and which require minimum intervention for installation. The building units are pre-fitted in the factory, deployed by road to the site and craned into the place. Once the purpose is served, the units can be moved and reinstalled at another site.

© Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya

This allows the building to be reclaimed, reconfigured, relocated and reused for multiple times while having a minimal impact on the environment. The units are designed to be flexible enough for any programmatic upgrades and modifications that may be required elsewhere as per the site conditions. The building takes only a one-fourth of time to get ready compared to what a conventional site office would take to be built.

© Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya

About this office
FLXBL Design Consultancy
Office

Cite: "Yellow Box Office / FLXBL Design Consultancy" 15 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898055/yellow-box-office-flxbl-design-consultancy/> ISSN 0719-8884

